Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind “The Covid.” I am just going to add this photo of Anthony Fauci surrounded by the top four funders of eugenics in the world from the articles to remind everyone who real suspects are...

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force pictured with the leading funders of eugenics-related research and organizations and their media puppets. This image is from the Andrew Carnegie Medals of Philanthropy Awards ceremony on Dec 10th 2001

By Sasha Latypova, Due Diligence and Art

Here is the source document, i.e. a so-called “personal diary” of Anthony Fauci released by Rand Paul’s Congressional committee, which we discuss in the video below. It is 1141 pages long.

Before we proceed, I am reminded of this famous quote, which I edited, because the same propaganda techniques apply to manufacturing both, heroes and villains:

Reading “Fauci’s diary” reminded me of another “historic diary”. Debbie and I were walking around a little tourist town one day not long ago. Among what looked like a million-items of inventory in a thrift/antique shop she found a copy of Life magazine from 1966 with Lee Harvey Oswald’s “My Historic Diary” from his (obviously stage managed) “defection” stay in the USSR. It is a hilarious read… the spelling alone is a gem, and given that he wrote it by hand, makes it much more impressive than 1141 pages produced by agency(ies) staffers who compiled Fauci’s materials. The photo below is of Oswald, his Russian wife Marina and Marina’s uncle, a high ranking KGB official. All of this was part of a joint USSR-USA production in preparation of the JFK’s assassination:

These documents (props, “signature reduction ops”, misdirections into irrelevant events or actors, etc.) are a reminder that everyone knows who killed JFK, and that Oswald was a patsy, but nobody was ever brought to justice. Those who do not learn from history are bound to repeat it.

The history lessons aside, here is our discussion of Fauci’s Historic Diary:

Notes on various topics that we discussed:

We spent some time addressing the false advertisement of the document as “Fauci’s personal diary”. Here is Rand Paul himself lying about it. This is designed to elicit angry and immature emotional response from the public and drown-out any critical assessment of the document:

There is no record of a specific subpoena issued by Paul’s committee for Fauci’s personal diary. Instead, the diary appears to be part of the federal records production, i.e. official government documentation.

After becoming chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Paul launched an investigation into “COVID-19 origins” and federally funded virus research. He issued subpoenas to multiple federal agencies—including NIH, HHS, CIA, FBI, and others—for records related to those subjects. (Homeland Security Committee). Paul’s committee has stated that it requested emails, messages, call records, agency files, and other documents relating to Fauci and NIH. The “diary” was released as one category of material among many in the committee’s document archive (Senator Rand Paul). According to Paul, the immediate reason for subpoenaing Fauci’s testimony was that Fauci had initially agreed to appear voluntarily before the committee and later declined. Paul also said he wanted to question Fauci about COVID-19 origins, gain-of-function research, alleged destruction of records, and other matters under investigation. (Semafor)

The committee’s public announcements have not explained the precise chain of custody or legal authority by which the diary entries were obtained. Thus, these 1141 pages are not Fauci’s private thoughts, but likely staff-generated CYA journaling activity and records of at least some of Fauci’s meetings and public appearances, which are part of agency documentation, not Fauci’s personal materials.

The “Covid Dossier” that Debbie and I published, clearly demonstrating that Operation Covid had nothing to do with public health, and that all countries involved in “lockstep” (~180) invoked nearly identical military-security laws and frameworks. In none of the countries we were able to profile any health agencies had any decision making authority.

The dossier is a compilation of the official government documentation and sources. It is disingenuous for any serious covid investigator or commentator to pretend this evidence does not exist and pretend that there is any real prosecutorial theory behind Rand Paul’s theatrics, because Fauci has not violated any applicable laws. Under the military/national security doctrine invoked, lying to the public is 100% legal. The US Government under Trump 2.0 administration continues lying to the public about Operation Covid under the same doctrine. Rand Paul’s production is part of this propaganda and cover-up.

Here is another example: while Fauci is being presented as an evil mastermind, somehow having magical jurisdiction over 50 states and 180+ countries, and being accused of funding “dangerous GOF virus research in Wuhan”, Senator Paul is strangely not interested in a full scale manufacturing of that “dangerous GOF bioweapon virus” right here in the United States by our brave DARPA forces at the time when no such “GOF bioweapon” was circulating in the country (March 5, 2020 press conference at the Pentagon).

Why doesn’t Senator Paul invite Col Wendy Sammonds-Jackson to testify about what she was growing at Ft. Detrick, how she obtained that material and where it went after it was grown? Cases and deaths started skyrocketing right AFTER she made this announcement.

Results of the AI-queries I ran on “the diary”:

Mentions of the PREP Act

The document mentions the PREP Act (Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act) only once, specifically in the entry for March 10, 2020.

According to the journals, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield spoke with Nancy Pelosi at the request of the Vice President to encourage the passage of a bill to indemnify companies that manufacture surgical masks. Dr. Fauci noted that there was a shortage of medical-grade masks and the administration wanted to allow industrial masks to be sold for medical use. He stated that “the PREP act allows indemnification,” which was a requirement for companies to agree to sell industrial masks for medical purposes.

Mentions of the National Security Council

The journals describe the National Security Council (NSC) as a central body in coordinating the government’s response to both COVID-19 and later outbreaks, often through Policy Coordination Committee (PCC) meetings and the involvement of high-ranking advisors.

Early Pandemic Response and Travel Restrictions

In the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, the NSC played a lead role in determining policy, specifically regarding border controls:

PCC Meetings: Dr. Fauci attended daily Policy Coordination Committee (PCC) meetings, which were chaired by Anthony Ruggiero of the NSC. These meetings were the forum for deciding on initial measures like airport entry screenings for flights from Wuhan.

Stance on Travel Bans: NSC officials, particularly Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger , were the primary proponents of closing U.S. borders to travelers from China. While Dr. Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield initially opposed these bans, the NSC continued to push for them throughout January 2020.

Coordination with Task Force: Key NSC figures, including National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Pottinger, were designated members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force.

Schengen Area Restrictions: In March 2020, NSC Advisor Robert O’Brien weighed in alongside health officials to support restricting travel from the 26 European countries in the Schengen Area as infections there surged.

Debbie Birx: In February 2020, Dr. Deborah Birx was announced as the new “coronavirus coordinator” within the NSC.

Raj Panjabi: He is identified as the NSC lead for pandemic preparedness . Dr. Fauci worked with him during the monkeypox outbreak to engage with LGBTQ+ activists, though Dr. Fauci later privately expressed concern that Panjabi seemed “over his head” in that role.

Beth Cameron: Serving as the NSC’s Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefense, Cameron worked with Dr. Fauci on securing funding for pandemic preparedness and managing the U.S. relationship with the WHO.

The NSC was heavily involved in the Intelligence Community’s (IC) efforts to determine how COVID-19 began:

Investigative Tasking: Shortly after taking office, President Biden tasked the NSC and the IC to prepare a report on whether the virus emerged from human contact with an infected animal or a laboratory accident.

Briefings: Dr. Fauci attended high-level NSC briefings on the origins of the virus, noting that the NSC’s analysis leaned toward a natural “species jump,” which contrasted with some other agencies’ views.

Fauci was interacting with members of NSC but did not have decision-making authority:

Fauci attended multiple meetings involving the National Security Council (NSC), often in the context of policy coordination or high-level intelligence briefings. According to the journals, he participated in several different types of NSC-led meetings:

Policy Coordination Committee (PCC) Meetings: In the very early stages of the pandemic, Dr. Fauci attended daily PCC meetings. On January 16, 2020 , he noted being in on a PCC meeting via the NIH SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) with the NSC, chaired by Anthony Ruggiero . He attended additional PCC meetings led by Ruggiero throughout late January to discuss airport screenings and travel restrictions.

Meetings with NSC Leadership: On January 27, 2020 , he attended a White House meeting via SCIF led by Deputy Director of the NSC Matt Pottinger to discuss closing borders to travelers from China. On July 16, 2020 , he participated in a teleconference with Pottinger and National Security Advisor Bob O’Brien regarding travel between the U.S. and Europe.

Interagency Policy Committee (iPC) Meetings: On April 22, 2021 , Dr. Fauci participated in an iPC meeting chaired by Beth Cameron of the NSC to discuss funding for pandemic preparedness.

Intelligence and Origin Briefings: On July 1, 2021 , he attended an “official briefing” with the NSC led by Beth Cameron and Maher Bitar (Senior Director for Intelligence Programs at NSC) to discuss the Intelligence Community’s report on the origins of COVID-19.

Principals Meetings: On September 2, 2021, he attended a “principals meeting” in the SCIF led by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss the global response to the pandemic.

Use of the Defense Production Act by Trump to commandeer pharmaceutical and other corporations

The journals mention the Defense Production Act (DPA) several times, primarily as a tool for the federal government to compel the manufacturing of critical supplies and as a potential point of leverage in negotiations with pharmaceutical companies.

Initial Discussions: On March 17, 2020, the Coronavirus Task Force discussed the DPA and a possible Executive Order to implement it.

By March 27, 2020, President Trump invoked the DPA to require General Motors (GM) to manufacture ventilators to address nationwide shortages.

Peter Navarro was identified as the staff member tapped by the President to lead efforts in compelling private companies to meet the government’s needs under the Act.

Dr. Fauci noted in June 2020 that the DPA could serve as a “hammer” during negotiations with companies like Pfizer . He suggested the government could invoke the Act to dictate vaccine prices (proposing ~$25 per dose instead of $100) or even “take over” the company during the emergency.

In February 2021, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio begged for the invocation of the DPA or similar mechanisms because the city’s vaccine supply was not meeting demand.

Activists like Peter Staley and James Krellenstein repeatedly urged the Biden administration to use the DPA to: Build new plants to produce unlimited amounts of vaccine, which would allow for rapid responses to new viral strains. Force Moderna to allow the manufacturer Lonza to increase capacity specifically for low- and middle-income countries. Establish “GoCo” (Government-Owned, Contractor-Operated) factories to deliver doses of NIAID-developed vaccines globally



This explains the use of the military/war law and takeover by the government and direct to supply the government for the ongoing war effort, which was falsely represented to the public as a “public health emergency”. This is, in my opinion, the key deception of the Operation Covid - invoking the war doctrine to subvert the Constitution, remove consumer safety protections and the civil rights of citizens by the persons who control both, the high government offices and the large corporate entities. It also justifies Pfizer’s defense invoked in Brook Jackson’s case under False Claims Act, which boils down to “we delivered the fraud the US Government ordered”. Of course, they forgot to say, “we joyfully and enthusiastically delivered the fraud and murder weapons, and we would like to be included into any future fraud solicitations by the US Government, please!” You get my point...

Finally, what should a real investigation of “covid origins” look like?

Someone asked me what would real covid investigation look like. Here is my answer:



1. Trump (or POTUS) removes national security classification from covid. It is currently classified as a national security matter.



2. Kennedy (or HHS Sec) or POTUS revokes PREP Act declaration for covid emergency (it is still ongoing by Biden Admin decision, until Dec 31, 2029).



3. Bring REAL covid decision makers in front of Congress to testify. Fauci wasn’t one of them. These can include members of the National Security Council, the decision making authority on covid, and representatives of DHS (the agency in charge of covid). It wasn’t HHS. NSC officials incl. Pottinger, Birx, Ruggiero, Panjabi, O’Brien, Cameron, the DARPA and Pentagon leads including Matt Hepburn, Wendy Sammonds-Jackson, many others. Grill them on how they decided there was a pandemic when there was no illness of any kind anywhere. Ask them to produce reasons for why covid was classified as national security threat in January of 2020.



Proceed from there.

Art for today: Fishing Boats, watercolor, 6x8 in.

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