The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
2h

Seems, the results of the clot-shot mass-hysteria are not satisfactory yet ...

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1h

And they will probably blast them with wi-fi frequencies after they get the injections... This happened to a friend of mine two weeks after he got the C19 injection. The strange sounds were coming from his smart phone while he slept. He woke up drenched in sweat, AFIB, completely disoriented... The smart phones are the latest tech death trap.

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