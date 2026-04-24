by Ken Macon

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A biometric identity system built on iris scans is expanding into mainstream online services while its backers outline new ways to tie verified identity to revenue generation.

The initiative, led by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, introduced its standalone World ID app in public beta on April 17. The app separates identity management from the existing World App crypto wallet and is described as a tool to “verify with platforms and services, manage your authenticators, store credentials and control how your World ID is used.”

The rollout comes as the organization reports more than 18 million people across 160 countries have already been verified using its Orb devices, which scan a person’s iris to create a unique identifier.

Deployment of Orb devices is increasing, with additional coverage planned across New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. An “Orb-on-demand” service is also being introduced, allowing individuals to schedule iris scans at locations of their choosing.

This approach extends biometric collection into more varied settings. Greater accessibility may encourage uptake, though it also increases the number of environments where highly sensitive biological data is captured.

At a recent event, the organization described its broader ambition as embedding its verification tech across the internet, stating the goal is to get its “proof-of-human” system into “every website and app” on the open internet.

A wider push toward digital ID checks

The expansion aligns with a broader movement across the tech sector toward routine identity verification. Platforms are introducing checks framed around safety, fraud prevention, and authenticity, gradually normalizing the idea that access to services may require proof of identity rather than anonymous or pseudonymous participation.

More: The Age Verification Con

World’s model places biometric verification at the forefront of this trend. By tying a persistent identifier to a person’s physical characteristics, the system enables repeated checks across different services without requiring separate verification processes each time.

This creates a form of continuity across platforms. While presented as a way to reduce bots and misuse, it also consolidates identity into a reusable credential that can follow individuals across contexts, limiting the ability to compartmentalize online activity.

Revenue model tied to identity verification

The company’s financial framing links this identity layer directly to monetization.

According to its own materials, World ID could increase average revenue per user by improving trust signals and conversion rates. A central proposal involves offering a “verified human” tier to advertisers, with higher pricing based on confirmed human impressions.

The company states that “advertisers whose conversions come from verified humans can better measure their marketing ROI, which justifies sustained or increased spend,” and that “an ad network that can prove its impressions reach real people will command the budgets.”

Connecting biometric verification to advertising performance introduces an incentive structure where platforms may favor or prioritize verified users. Over time, this can influence how content is distributed and how users are treated within digital ecosystems.

Integrations across major platforms

The system is being embedded into a range of widely used services:

Zoom is adding a feature called Deep Face, which compares a live video feed to a cryptographically signed image captured during Orb verification. Hosts can require participants to pass a “Deep Face Waiting Room,” and users can request checks during calls, adding a “Verified Human” badge.

DocuSign plans to integrate World ID into its document signing process, linking identity verification with legally binding agreements.

Match Group’s Tinder now offers global integration, allowing users to display a verified badge and receive temporary in-app perks.

Okta is developing a “Human Principal” system, with World ID used to confirm that automated actions are tied to a real person.

Vercel has integrated verification steps into developer workflows, allowing identity checks to be logged and audited. This integration appeared shortly before reports of a security breach affecting the platform, drawing attention to the sensitivity of systems that centralize identity data.

Browserbase and Exa are incorporating World ID to distinguish verified agents, offering reduced friction and additional access tied to confirmed human identities.

These integrations position identity verification as a condition for participation across services rather than a background process.

Ticketing and offline use cases

The system is also extending into physical-world scenarios. A “Concert Kit” tool enables platforms such as Ticketmaster and AXS to reserve tickets for individuals who have verified their identity. Linking biometric verification to ticket access connects identity status with participation in high-demand events, shaping how access is allocated.

The organization has outlined 13 industries where it believes its system should be deployed, including social media, eCommerce, banking, government services, and travel. Across these sectors, identity verification is presented as a response to bots, fraud, and misuse. At the same time, it introduces a persistent identifier that can operate across multiple domains.

Examples include:

Advertising, addressing “fake impressions and clicks.”

Dating, targeting fraudulent profiles and scams.

Government services, framed as a tool against benefits fraud.

Each use case depends on linking activity to a verified individual, reducing separation between different areas of a person’s digital life.

A system built on biometric permanence

The process is based on the Orb scan. Unlike passwords or usernames, biometric identifiers cannot be changed if exposed. Even where systems state that only derived or encrypted data is stored, the initial capture remains a critical point of sensitivity.

The expansion strategy outlines a future where access to services, platform visibility, and pricing structures may depend on whether a person submits biometric data.

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