By Patrick Wood

Sam Altman’s creepy iris-scanning orbs have come to the United States. His goal is to scan every eyeball on Earth. Already, there are 160 countries around the world that are signing up over 170,000 people per week. Altman’s company changed its name to WORLD.ORG to offer a comprehensive ecosystem of WorldID, WorldApp, WorldChain, and WorldCoin (and WorldSocial?).

The sister company that actually manufactures the Orb is Tools for Humanity, where Atman is the Chairman.

Based on human identity (e.g., no bots allowed), you can now understand why Altman recently announced that he is creating a new OpenAI social network to compete with Musk’s X. Nobody in media has connected the dots here, but it is plain as day to me. X is saturated with bots, OpenAI social network will be verified humans.

Will Americans take to having their eyeballs scanned? Yes, especially the younger generations who see the goodies like free crpto, cool social network, access to other services, etc.

Perplexity weighs in

Question: How will OpenAI benefit from World.org’s iris scanning tech? How will it interact with World Social that Altman is talking about? Is Altman building an “everything” platform like Elon Musk’s X.ai model for a global payment system and a globalized social media system?

Answer: OpenAI stands to gain significant advantages from World.org’s iris-scanning technology through enhanced data integrity, ecosystem expansion, and competitive positioning. Meanwhile, Sam Altman’s broader strategy appears to align with building an integrated platform combining identity verification, social networking, and financial services-a vision echoing Elon Musk’s “everything app” ambitions for X.ai. Here’s the breakdown:

OpenAI’s Benefits from World.org’s Iris Technology

Verified Human Data for AI Training

World’s iris-scanning tech (via Orbs) creates a blockchain-based “IrisCode” to confirm users are human11. This directly addresses OpenAI’s need for high-quality, bot-free data to train AI models like ChatGPT. By integrating World ID, OpenAI could access verified human interactions, reducing noise from AI-generated content2910. Partnership Synergies

OpenAI is collaborating with World.org on initiatives like the World Visa Card, launching in summer 2025 exclusively for iris-verified users17. This partnership could funnel transactional and behavioral data into OpenAI’s systems, enriching its understanding of human-AI interaction patterns. Regulatory and Trust Advantages

As AI regulation tightens, World’s biometric verification provides a compliance-friendly framework for OpenAI to deploy AI tools in sensitive sectors (e.g., finance, healthcare)34.

Interaction with World Social

Altman’s reported social media project-referred to internally as World Social-would likely integrate World ID to create a bot-resistant platform. Key overlaps include:

Identity-Backed Interactions : Users could log in via World ID, ensuring every account is human-verified. This aligns with Altman’s stated goal of combating AI-driven fraud 911 .

Monetization and Data Flow : The social network might leverage ChatGPT’s image-generation capabilities for content creation 212 . World’s in-app payment features (e.g., sending USDC via World Chat5 ) could enable seamless transactions within the social platform. Partnerships with Razer (gaming) and Tinder (dating) hint at cross-platform authentication, creating a unified ecosystem 34 .



Altman’s “Everything Platform” Vision

Altman is indeed assembling a multifunctional platform that mirrors Musk’s X.ai strategy, blending identity, social media, payments, and AI:

Strategic Timing : World’s U.S. launch targets six cities (e.g., San Francisco, Miami) with plans for 7,500 Orbs by 2025 311 , while OpenAI’s social network is in active development 212 .

Data Advantage : Both Altman and Musk recognize that controlling a social platform provides real-time data to refine AI models. For Altman, this means ChatGPT could evolve using insights from World Social interactions 1012 .

Monetization: World.org’s revenue model-charging apps for ID verification services3-complements OpenAI’s subscription and enterprise licensing strategies.

Altman is positioning OpenAI and World.org to dominate the intersection of AI, identity, and social interaction. By combining World’s biometric verification with OpenAI’s AI tools and a Visa-backed payment layer, he’s building a closed-loop ecosystem that could rival Musk’s X.ai. The key differentiator lies in World’s focus on proving humanity-a critical edge as AI-generated content proliferates.

Seamless Identity and Payments Layer

The World Visa Card, built on World.org’s infrastructure, will integrate with OpenAI’s social network by leveraging the World ID system-an iris-based proof-of-personhood protocol. This means only verified humans, authenticated via biometric World ID, will be able to access the card and, by extension, participate in certain social network features that require identity verification245.

Unified Wallet and Social Experience

The World Card connects directly to a user’s World App wallet, allowing them to spend digital assets (like WLD tokens, stablecoins, or fiat) anywhere Visa is accepted-online or in physical stores 234 .

Within OpenAI’s social network, users will be able to send peer-to-peer payments, tip creators, or purchase digital goods and subscriptions using their World Card balance. These transactions will be instant and borderless, thanks to the underlying crypto and stablecoin infrastructure 34 .

Social features such as messaging (via World Chat), group payments, and reward systems will be tied to the same identity-verified wallet, creating a holistic ecosystem for communication and commerce34.

