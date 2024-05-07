By Makia Freeman

The real power behind the USA has been rearing its monstrous head recently: the Sabbatean-Frankist or Rothschild-Zionist Cult, a Satanic Cult to its core. It has the power to pass laws in its favor, suppress students’ free speech and many other things in the US.

Shownotes:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2024/5/2/us-university-protests-live-police-ucla-pro-palestine-encampment

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64418

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64424

https://twitter.com/_waleedshahid/status/1783520372001825139

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64428

https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1785798055645638932

https://twitter.com/JohnsonThought1/status/1712609060233593076

https://thefreedomarticles.com/beware-fake-or-mainstream-alternative-media-part-1/

https://greenwald.locals.com/post/5586131/as-the-daily-wire-publicly-negotiated-a-debate-with-candace-owens-it-secretly-sought-and-obtaine

https://thefreedomarticles.com/jfk-vs-israel-in-1963-part-1/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/israeli-islamic-terrorism-11-clues/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/remembering-israel-911-role/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/hamas-attack-on-israel-allowed-to-happen/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/israel-planned-home-of-new-world-order/

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute and Odysee.

