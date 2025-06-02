The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the bushmaster's avatar
the bushmaster
37m

Keep poking the bear eventually it's going to bite back you dumb arses

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Desmondffarrelly@icloud.com's avatar
Desmondffarrelly@icloud.com
4h

It will only go bad from here, unfortunately there goes any hope for peace and ending the waste of human lives on both sides of the conflict

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture