The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
3h

The Biometric ID verification system was conceived in Auschwitz as IBM Numbers tattooed onto the skin of prisoners.

It was then a Hollerith punch card system identical to the Digital ID.

The QR code is actually just a number.

And the Database infinitely more powerful.

But the system is Identical.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/i-oppose-the-digital-id-auschwitz

Part of this system is Vaccination which is no one's business!

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/dna-harvesting-and-global-sterilization

The aim is genetically targeted Biological warfare aka depopulation and Sterilization

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/genetically-targeted-biological-warfare

Why the Government pushes Digitization

... and how to deal with it

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/why-the-government-pushes-digitalization

And who is behind that?

The Jews.

And only the Jews.

Worse than the Nazis these Jews.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2h

Incisive piece on Russia's biometric push. The school angle is particularly telling becuz once kids are normalized to facial scans for basic entry, every other use case becomes trivial by comparison. Deputy PM Grigorenko's framing of biometrics as 'safe and convenient' is such classic doublespeak when paired with mandatory entry checkpoints. I remember when my kid's school introduced badge scanners and parents thoguht it was overkill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture