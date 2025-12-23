The commercial enterprise that stores and manages Russians’ biometric data has unveiled fun new ways to use biometrics in everyday life. Source: The official Telegram channel of Joint Stock Company (JSC) Center for Biometric Technologies (CBT)

by Edward Slavsquat

The commercial enterprise that controls Russians’ biometric data has introduced new ways to use your face as a form of ID, resulting in unprecedented levels of safety and convenience in the Russian Federation. Russians young and old are already reaping the benefits of their country’s “digital transformation”—including very, very young Russians.

The Russian government is working on amending federal legislation to allow schools across the country to monitor and identify students using biometrics, Kommersant reported on December 3. Plans for a standardized “biometric turnstile system” for Russian schools are already being tested in Tatarstan.

Authorities have stressed that schools will be able to choose whether or not to switch to biometric identification, adding that parents must first consent before their childrens’ faces are scanned and entered into Russia’s Unified Biometric System (UBS).

A Russian schoolboy faces his completely voluntary future (source: Kommersant.ru )

Conservative-patriotic media outlets in Russia responded positively to this completely voluntary and very safe and convenient initiative.

Concentration camp? A bit dramatic, no? These so-called Russian patriots could learn a thing or two from disaffected westerners who read RT and understand the delicate nuances of the Russian government’s Plan, which must be trusted at all times.

Here is an unrelated excerpt from Kommersant’s recent article on the subject:

The Ministry of Education told Kommersant that the biometric school entry system is already being tested in 20 schools in Tatarstan, where “special attention is paid to security”: the school grounds are fenced, cameras are installed along the perimeter, and entry is through checkpoints.

Perfect for learning.

As this blog reported, at the end of August, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Chief of Staff of the Government Executive Office Dmitry Grigorenko deployed familiar language when describing the advantages of using biometrics to identify schoolchildren:

Entry to school ‘by face’ is not only convenient, but also very safe. Because it is always clear who is entering, who is exiting, who is in school... After all, this is where our children spend their lives.

But underage children aren’t the only Russians basking in the safety and convenience of biometric identification (although they are very obviously the primary targets of the country’s “digital transformation”; dehumanization must start at a young age so as to seem “normal”): Russians of all ages can now leave their unsafe and inconvenient paper IDs at home.

The Center for Biometric Technologies, the joint stock company that stores and manages Russians’ biometric data, recently unveiled a new platform for providing biometric services, “Migom” (Мигом, which can be translated as “instantly” or “in an instant”).

On December 11, the company posted a photo collage demonstrating how Migom will be incorporated into everyday life in Russia.

The accompanying caption:

[W]e want to show you how these [biometric] services look in real life. These photos show how easy it is now to access familiar services: order documents at the MFC [government services portal], check into a hotel, verify your age when purchasing age-restricted goods [including energy drinks; no, not a joke] at vending machines and self-checkouts, and soon, undergo pre-flight security checks.

Let’s have a closer look at these inspiring photographs.

A lady with nice long hair checkmates George Soros by using her FACE, and not her NATO-ENDORSED PAPER ID, to prove that she is a responsible taxpayer, and not a terrorist-biohazard!

Respectable suit-wearing man receives facial recognition-permission to buy something from a vending machine. VERY MULTIPOLAR, INDEED.

Energy drink enjoyers in Russia can now prove they are old enough (18+) to drink their favorite drink using their FACES. Davos trembles.

The End.

NOTE FROM EDWARD: My sincere apologies for the extended blog silence. After weeks of wandering the globe, I have finally settled down (for at least two weeks). Commence the blogging (until I have to move again)!

Continue reading...

Even though “You can get anything you want from A Mason in two days with free shipping”... You shouldn’t if you can avoid it... In “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! I make the case that Amazon (A Mason?) was overcapitalized to dominate retail on the DARPA Internet (Jeff Bezos is the grandson of a DARPA co-founder).

BUT... We understand the realities of their superior distribution network vs. the monopoly “government” post office. If you want to get copies of my books before Christmas using Amazon / A Mason? with free shipping... You can order here:

Get “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! from A Mason

Link to buy Paperback from Amazon: Here.

Link to buy High-Resolution Hardcover from Amazon: Here.

Get To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many from A Mason

Link to buy Kindle from Amazon: Here.

Link to buy Paperback from Amazon: Here.

Link to buy High-Resolution Hardcover from Amazon: Here.

Don’t want to give Amazon a nickel? Get 10% off from the Art of Liberty Foundation online store using the discount code: Liberty10 until Dec. 25th!

Shop for unique books and gifts now at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store