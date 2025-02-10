by Dean Henderson

It was disappointing enough that President Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader was with Israeli war criminal Bibi Netanyahu. But it got worse. During their joint press conference he shocked the world by announcing that the US wanted to simply take over Gaza and turn it into a “riviera” for Trump’s billionaire friends, some of who he owes lots of money.

It was Rothschild Inc. bond trader Wilbur Ross who handled Donald Trump’s bankruptcy. In exchange for the Rothschilds bailing Trump out, Trump agreed to let his name become a lucrative brand for his bankster creditors. Ross was rewarded by becoming Trump’s first Secretary of Commerce. And the Rothschilds picked up the Taj Mahal casino and other Atlantic City properties on the cheap.

Excerpted from my book, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 7: Crown Agent Wilbur Ross

As for the indentured Trump, he would be charged with becoming a two-term US President who would preside over a new “Golden Age”, were the Annunaki Crown billionaire class would come completely out of the closet and rule over a Novus Ordo Seclorum- a New Secular Order with Satanism as its ethos.

In March 2024 Trump’s son-in-law and dual Israeli citizen Jared Kushner said Gaza had “very valuable” potential for its “waterfront property”. The idea all along was that Israel would push all Palestinians out of Gaza and simply take it. It’s why they wanted Egypt to open the Rafah Gate. But Egypt knew the plan so it refused to do so.

In addition to the Rothschild riviera plan, there is also the Rothschild energy plan. In 1999 British Gas (BG) discovered a significant gas field in the Gaza Marine fields just 20 miles off Gaza. The Palestinian Authority granted BG a 25-year exploratory concession as a partner, but the Israelis blocked its development.

In 2016 Royal Dutch Shell, whose biggest shareholder is Victor Rothschild, paid BG $52 million for the field. But they would not help the PA develop it either. If the US were to take over Gaza, surely the Rothschilds would commence with its development.

Trump’s declaration yesterday can only be seen as blatant colonialist piracy. It harkens back to the days when the Knights Templar ransacked and looted the entire planet for their Crown Bloodline masters. On the heels of his Stargate announcement and with all this talk of a “Golden Age”, it appears that this is precisely the idea.

No matter what else he does, Trump’s subservience to Israel and his indebtedness to that nation’s founding Rothschild family will doom not only his Presidency but quite possibly our nation. One thing is certain. It will only strengthen the resolve of the Axis of Resistance.

