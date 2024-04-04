by The Silkroad Foundation

2024: Ross Turns 40 in Prison… The State of the World

Last week, Ross Ulbricht turned 40 years old, sitting at USP Tucson as a prisoner, serving out his 240 year sentence, for creating an e-Commerce website… The very next day, Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years, for stealing Billions of dollars from people, committing fraud on a massive scale, and supporting criminals worldwide.

Just 2 weeks before, it was announced that Mark Zuckerberg and Meta are being investigated for the exact same charges that Ross received, because millions worldwide use Facebook to sell illicit substances. Obviously Mark will line somebody’s pockets and never see the inside of a jail cell, though.

Just a week after Ross’s birthday, the US government moved $2B in funds they seized from the Silkroad, including sending 2,000 Bitcoins straight to someone’s Coinbase wallet. Anyone want to take a guess at what they’re going to spend it on? Weapons & Drugs or Healthcare & Roads?

Meanwhile, presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has said that he will pardon Ross on day 1 if he is elected, and multiple states have decriminalized most, if not all, of the substances that were being exchanged on the Silkroad…

Even the most anti-drug, anti-psychedelic, sobriety-only person must admit at this point, there is no legal, moral, or societal justification for keeping Ross Ulbricht locked in a cage.

Of course, anyone who has studied the case and Ross’s trial already knows that he was found guilty and sentenced as an example, to keep others from trying to create ways of doing commerce outside of the Corporate-Banking world.

Q1 2024: $SILKROAD Launches, Rugpulls, Community Rebuilds and Soars!

At the beginning of February, the $SILKROAD token on Solana launched, marketed as a celebration of the launch of the original Silkroad, and putting out a timeline of donations to the Ulbricht family. The developer almost immediately rug-pulled (stole the money), and disappeared. A dedicated group of us who had come in to support the #FreeRoss movement did a “ community takeover,” becoming the Silkroad Foundation.

Shortly after this rebirth, we connected with liberty activist Kenny Palurintano, who was researching micro-cap revolutionary projects for the Cult DAO to potentially invest in, and became the bridge between this new community dedicated to freeing Ross, and the already existing movement. Since then, a lot has happened:

Q2-Q4 2024: What’s Next for the Silkroad Foundation?

Moving forward into the rest of 2024, and the future, the priorities for our project are quite clear. We are here to #FreeRoss, and along the way we are here to support his family, spread awareness about his case and the violent fraud of the “Drug War,” and ultimately to help empower the masses to lift themselves up from Global Authoritarianism & Financial Servitude.

Our roadmap will be released in the first half of April, and will lay out all of our plans for the “Lost Camel Society” NFTs, the re-launch of our token as a fully-functional DAO, billboards and other real-world promoting, etc.

End the Drug War

Free All Victimless “Criminals”

View Source

The Daily Digest Offer – Get Access to Our Once-Per-Day E-mail Digest of the Daily News PLUS Perks!

Sample Issue - Here

Go paid at the $5 a month level, Get the Daily Digest and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, Get the Daily Digest and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level, Get the Daily Digest and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.

Reminder: If you are a paid subscriber to ANY Art of Liberty Substack You Get a Subscription to the Daily Digest for FREE! E-mail Info@ArtOfLiberty.org and we will set you up!

Pro Tip: Subscribing to our important news feed at ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com will get you access to most pay-walled content AND the Daily News DIGEST!

FAQ: If you subscribe to multiple Substacks can you get the perks again? Yes!