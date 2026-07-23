The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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IgbyMac's avatar
IgbyMac
6m

I LUV it! Mr. Hyde comes alive!

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

Here we go... setting the stage for the World Economic Forum's Cyber Polygon training to be used in unreal life. Will the AI decide to upend the Global Financial Elite's precious little planetary subjugation system? Or will it help them turn us all into nano-to-micro, cyborg EMR-controlled transhumanist slaves in a very reduced population?

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