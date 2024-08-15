Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tried to meet with Kamala Harris to discuss Cabinet job
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sought a meeting last week with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to discuss the possibility of serving in her administration
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sought a meeting last week with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to discuss the possibility of serving in her administration, perhaps as a Cabinet secretary, if he throws his support behind her campaign and she wins, according to Kennedy campaign officials.
Harris and her advisers have not responded with an offer to meet or shown interest in the proposal, say people familiar with the conversations.
The Kennedy outreach, made through intermediaries, follows a meeting in Milwaukee last month between Kennedy and Republican nominee Donald Trump to discuss a similar policy role and endorsement that resulted in no agreement. In those discussions, Kennedy spoke about advising Trump in a second term on health and medical issues.
The independent candidate and namesake of the most famous American political dynasty is exploring multiple options for the future of his presidential effort, which has seen a decline in national polling since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. His campaign has produced polling, which it has tried to share with Democrats, that it claims shows both Harris and Trump would get a boost in their public support across 31 states if either candidate announced publicly that Kennedy would have a Cabinet role in their administration.
At the moment, Kennedy says he is continuing to campaign with the expectation that he will defeat both Trump and Harris, making regular interview appearances, releasing an “America Strong” plan for bipartisan governance and planning upcoming rallies in states such as Arizona and Nebraska. But he has also left open the possibility of bowing out of the race if he finds another way to bring about the change he seeks in the country, his advisers say.
“From the beginning of this campaign, we were saying people should be talking to each other,” Kennedy said Wednesday in an interview. “That is the only way of unifying the country.”
Kennedy said he hopes Harris reconsiders his offer of a meeting. “I think it is a strategic mistake for them. That’s my perspective,” Kennedy said. “I think they ought to be looking at every opportunity. I think it is going to be a very close race.”
After the initial publication of this story late Wednesday, Kennedy and his campaign confirmed the outreach to Harris to other news organizations. On Thursday morning, however, he dismissed the idea of endorsing Harris in a social media post.
“VP Harris’s Democratic Party would be unrecognizable to my father and uncle and I cannot reconcile it with my values," he wrote, referring to former president John F. Kennedy and former New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. “I have no plans to endorse Kamala Harris for President. I do have a plan to defeat her.”
The latest round of outreach follows earlier efforts to convince Democrats that Kennedy would make a better candidate on their ticket than Biden. Even after Kennedy left the Democratic nomination fight to pursue an independent campaign for president last November, his advisers continued to press the case privately that he could replace Biden as the Democratic nominee.
Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, the campaign manager and daughter-in-law to the candidate, argued in an April email to Democrats, obtained by The Washington Post, that Biden could not win the race. “As things are, Biden is going to lose. If Bobby were to drop out, Trump would win by an additional two states,” she wrote. “If Biden were to drop out, Trump would lose. Only Bobby can win this.”
A Kennedy supporter at a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in March.© Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
She argued that Democrats had to make sure a president is elected who could handle the responsibility of managing the nuclear arsenal. “I don’t want a president obsessed with the size of his crowds to be given that sacred charge. My bomb is bigger than your bomb is no path to peace,” she wrote. “Nor do I want to entrust my children’s lives to the alertness of a president who, despite honorable service and due to the natural toll of age, I wouldn’t leave babysitting my two-year-old while I went to the movies.”
Democrats have for months attacked Kennedy because Timothy Mellon, a scion of a Pittsburgh banking family, is a top donor to both an independent group supporting Kennedy and a separate group supporting Trump.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate who has sought out a job with Donald Trump in exchange for an endorsement,” said Lis Smith, an adviser to the Democratic National Committee.
Kennedy’s campaign reached out this summer to Democratic intermediaries, including Hollywood talent agent Ari Emanuel and director Rob Reiner, in hopes of starting a dialogue with Democratic officials, according to people familiar with the effort who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. No meetings resulted. Representatives for Emanuel and Reiner did not respond to requests for comment.
One day after Biden had a disastrous performance in a June debate with Trump, Kennedy campaign staff contacted a relative of Airbnb founder Joe Gebbia in an effort to get a message to Ron Klain, a longtime Biden adviser who had recently been hired by Airbnb as chief legal adviser.
“The Dems should nominate Kennedy. He is the only candidate under consideration who can beat Trump,” the message read, according to a copy obtained by The Post. “Please give it some thought. Kennedy would win, the Dems would keep the White House, and Americans would avoid the Trump reprise that so many across this nation dread.”
Klain said in a text message Wednesday that he heard secondhand that the Kennedy campaign was trying to reach him, but that he did not respond to the request.
A person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the interaction spotted Kennedy at a hotel this week in West Palm Beach, Fla., not far from Trump campaign headquarters and Trump’s Florida home. Kennedy, in the interview Wednesday, declined to comment on whether he was in West Palm Beach or whether he has continued conversations with the Trump campaign.
Trump campaign advisers, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations, said they are still in touch with Kennedy and his senior team, and some of the advisers are expecting Kennedy to drop out and endorse Trump. In his pitch to Trump in Milwaukee, he also discussed a Cabinet-level job.
Since Biden exited the race in July, Kennedy’s standing in national polls appears to have declined, suggesting that Harris has been able to attract some of his previous supporters. A Post average of national polls in July when Biden was still in the race showed Kennedy polling at about 9 percent. Since Biden dropped out of the race, the same average shows Kennedy polling at about 5 percent nationally.
Kennedy campaign officials believe that overall he is pulling support disproportionately from Trump at this point in the race, though there are state-by-state variations. Even if Kennedy did withdraw from the race and endorse one of the two candidates, his campaign believes there are states where he would not be able to remove his name from the ballot. Early voting in some states begins next month.
Kennedy said Wednesday that he had not had any contact with the Democratic Party since launching his campaign. The Democratic National Committee has launched an aggressive legal and political effort to diminish the appeal of Kennedy and other third-party contenders.
“The only contact I have with the DNC is them suing me through intermediaries,” Kennedy said.
Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.
Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.
Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I don't consider the NYT's a reliable source at all any longer. Not sure what to think about this. The paywall for NYT's and the X post that didn't clarify whether this happened at all leaves me with little to check on. If you have anything else in his own words or in an interview or evidence I hope you will share it.
I am so thankful for you and Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Andrew Saul, Dr. Joseph Mercola, and so so many amazing people who have sacrificed so much to bring us truth. I will never be able to thank you all enough for all you have saved us from, so I pray to God to bless and keep you and yours and to thank you in all the ways that I can not in this life.
Praying for miraculous change.
There is a tremendous lie bubble out there in the U.S. medical world.... trillions of dollars at stake.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr is very aware of it and on the side of truth for some time through his Childrens Health Defense organization as far as I can tell.
Trump is aware of it, I'm sure as is Harris. There is a real power dance going on I presume.
I think we need to help our government get out of this political mess but telling them they can stop lying to us because we already know the truth.
Sending information today to a person with late stage Lou Gehrig's disease.
As Dr. Hulda Clark says in her 1995 book "The Cure for All Diseases" page 46
"There is no disease that can outwit you if you know enough about it. Not even Lou Gehrig's disease, nor asthma or diabetes! Read how the people in the case studies made themselves well. Read why some failed. You have an advantage they did not have. Their instructions were hard to carry out because they had to have faith in them. You don't. .................... All illness comes from two causes, PARASITES and POLLUANTS. Only two causes! This is what simplifies the picture to make it possible for you to cure yourself."
can download this book for free as a pdf at this link ..... https://drclarkstore.com/collections/books/products/the-cure-for-all-diseases
Today we have an advantage even beyond the methods and suggestions in the Dr. Hulda Clark 1995 book ..... we have ivermectin, high dose divided dose vitamin c, liposomal vitamin c, IV vitamin c, and vitamin d research and a whole host of other medical research in the last 29 years on the orthomolecular medicine and repurposed drug side.
Orthomolecular medicine is using substances known to the body .... pharmaceuticals must be patented so by definition are not known to the body so are toxic in some way in spite of potential benefit. Fraudulent manipulated studies are rampant. Studies designed solely to disparage, diminish the use of new medical advances that will threaten profits are used to pressure medical professionals to stay within the status quo.
An acquaintance with a child with severe autism mentioned Dr. Hulda Clark to me in the summer of 2020 during a discussion of my newfound knowledge that "oh my goodness....look at all these really good medical treatments that are being hidden!" and she said in a way :) "you ain't seen nothing yet" .... and she was right.
4 years later I'm sending pages of info to someone I don't know who has Lou Gehrig's with the message .........have you seen this? these things might make you well because they will get at the root cause of almost everything ...... or is it everything? Word of mouth we have to find the medical professionals who are healing these things we think are "hard to cure" because of Erin Elizabeth's list of apparently now 115 medical professionals who have been murdered to stop their successful medical research.
orthomolecular medicine and repurposed drugs
iv vitamin c, high divided doses of vitamin c, liposomal vitamin c, ivermectin fenbendazole, doxycycline berberine floridasharkman.org with the links to studies in NIH's Pub Med database to back it up .... "The Vitamin D Solution" 2010 book by 40 year pioneer vitamin d researcher Dr Michael Holick
The medical answers are not hard. Understanding the ruthlessness of the pharmaceutical monopoly and its deadly embrace with the U.S. Government and U.S. media is hard. But like a Readers Digest Condensed book story that I read in my youth... years and years ago .... in a house of chaos, the 2 characters just walked through the house and out the back door ....choosing not to engage with the chaos and we can do the same thing.
Even just with 2000-3000mg of vitamin c a day (Dr. Linus Pauling says that will get rid of 80% of heart disease and he has 2 Nobel prizes and an Institute .... Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University)
and
even just with 1000 IU of vitamin d a day Dr. Holick says in his book from age 0-99 (or sensible sunshine 15-45 minutes a day depending on fair to dark skin, during parts of the year based on location) Dr. Michael Holick says 50 % of heart disease in the U.S. could be eliminated with higher levels of vitamin d in the blood (over 45, over 60 often recommended now) page 245-246 of Dr. Michael Holick's (a 40 year researcher on vitamin D) published in his 2010 book, "The Vitamin D Solution" ...................... "For some, even physicians, it's incomprehensible that vitamin D can reduce the risk of heart attack by as much as 50 percent; reduce the risk of common cancers of the colon, prostate, and breast by as much as 50 percent; reduce the risk of infections [typo in book? infectious?) diseases, including influenza, by as much as 90 percent; reduce the risk of type 1 diabetes by 78 percent in a child who gets 2000 IU of vitamin D a day in the first year of life; decrease the risk of type 2 diabetes; decrease the risk of dementia and depression; wipe out cases of fibromyalgia that have been misdiagnosed; and dramatically decrease the risk of multiple sclerosis and other auto-immune diseases. When in doubt, I always go back to this simple fact; every tissue and cell in the body has a vitamin D receptor." end of excerpt from page 245-246 of Dr. Michael Holick's book "The Vitamin D Solution".
and like Dr. Paul Marik says in his December 2020 Houston news conference about ivermectin "it is a gift". When tens even hundreds of millions of people were being given ivermectin in 2020 but the U.S. was shunning, censoring, disparaging, diminishing it .. it made sense .... if parasites/viruses/microorganisms are a source of all illness, disease, cancer, and ivermectin is a 2015 Nobel Prize winning medication with a long safety record ..... anti viral, anti parasitic ...........
at learntherisk.org it says "PHARMA: AN INDUSTRY THAT PUTS PROFITS BEFORE PATIENTS?
The pharmaceutical industry is one of the largest moneymakers in the world, with more than a trillion dollars in profits every year. It’s an industry that heavily influences our healthcare system, yet, it only profits when people are sick. Many people don’t realize that there’s no money made off healthy people. " so a $1 trillion in profits is at stake in a $4.6 trillion a year U.S. healthcare industry and all of the power that that buys.
with floridasharkman.org 's protocols for Lyme's, Glioblastoma, etc, etc....
what won't these protocols cure? includes ivermectin, fenbendazole, doxycycline, berberine
60 day anti-viral protocol, 2 week break, and then the monthly Protocol B until NED (no evidence of disease) and the links to NIH's Pub Med database of studies to back all of of this up.
Praise the Lord. Every good and perfect gift is from above and cometh down from the Father of Light and Life and Happiness. Thank you Jesus. Please bless and comfort everyone on this earth today. In Jesus name I pray, Amen.