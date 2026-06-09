The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
11hEdited

Soon owning a vehicle will be only for the rich.

I own a 1998 Chevy car.

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