The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
9h

The number of programmable Americans is dropping to almost nothing... if you go by how many are left watching TV news, or TV at all. I wonder how many of these are just folks stuck in cheap hotel rooms...

08-04-25 Added. 15+ years ago, Nielsen Ratings showed that less than 20-30 million Americans watched TV news. Today, it is even less!

*********************

https://www.nielsen.com/data-center/top-ten/#television

So there is some hope for us:))))

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
4h

More of the same psyop that got the country embroiled in the theatrics of multiple legal proceedings to give DJT martyrdom status (following the ridiculous charades of the impeachment proceedings further back & the campaign trail mock assassination attempt) and catapult his imaginary "run" for the "selection" into something that to the average person had more "credibility"... The same guy that (at least in appearance, reading his carefully crafted script -- he IS a reality TV actor and a member of SAG) handed over the administration of the "bioweapons countermeasures" poison arm darts to the Department of Defense, bypassing all regulatory "requirements for" the release of synthetically-derived chemical cocktails advertised as being for "healing" and "prevention" of the spread of "disease" but of course were to boost the presence of nano scale technology in the bodies of 75% of the people in the world, who were easily driven by mind control, social engineering and fear into complying. That the public can so easily be entrained into accepting at face value the existence of invisible particles flying through the air like mythical unicorns, and the "fast tracked" design of poisons to be injected into healthy bodies to "protect" them and prevent them from becoming "transmitters" of the invisible pathogen that has never been isolated or proven to exist let alone be transmissible, is a tip of the hat to the complex and advanced social / mind control mechanisms resident and indemic in the system -- getting RFKJr to do anything other than status quo -- and using the psyop of PRESERVING THE POISONS but "testing them more thoroughly" prior to launch is genius evil of a scale that is beyond human invention -- straight from hell. Shame on CHD for its complicit participation in the illusion that has been foisted on the passive and unthinking, heavily controlled general public. That we're also facing down the launch of digital money ("stablecoin") the mandate for RealID/biometric digitalization of every person, everywhere, and are treated as criminals when we do not comply, tells us much about whether appeals to "officials" have any actual bearing on the predetermined plan of action in play.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture