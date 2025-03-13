by Tim Truth

RFK Jr has now said:

I would do the pandemic preparedness protocols from WHO, CDC, the European Medical Association, the NHS in England have said for decades: which is you quarantine… You quarantine the sick, you isolate the vulnerable.”

“I support the measles vaccine. I support the polio vaccine. I will do nothing as HHS Secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking either of those vaccine.”

“I recommend that children follow the CDC schedule”

“Operation Warp Speed was an extraordinary accomplishment,a demonstration of leadership by President Trump”

How can he even pretend to be ignorant on these issues, given what we all know he is aware of?

Always research the toxicity of the drugs and supplements these evil bastards push! Don’t let these people trick you into taking poisons such as ivermectin.

