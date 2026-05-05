Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, and members of the Israeli military discuss logistics with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on October 29, 2025, in Israel (US Army photo)

by Dave DeCamp

The Trump administration is set to shutter a US-led military base in southern Israel meant to oversee the Gaza ceasefire deal, which Israel has constantly violated, according to a report from Reuters.

The Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) was established after the Gaza ceasefire deal was signed in early October 2025, and 200 US troops were initially deployed. Since then, the US has done and said nothing as Israel continued killing Palestinians, restricting aid, and taking additional territory in Gaza.

Sources told Reuters that the CMCC’s responsibilities would be handed over to the International Stabilization Force (ISF), which was supposed to be established and deployed to Gaza under President Trump’s Gaza plan, though it’s unclear what that means since an international force to deploy to Gaza never actually materialized.

The report said that under the US plan to shutter the CMCC, the US would reduce the number of troops at the outpost from 190 to 40 and wants civilian staff from other countries to fill the roles left vacant by US military personnel.

It’s unclear what those roles entail since Israel has essentially torn up the ceasefire deal, and there’s been no progress in implementing Trump’s plan, as Hamas has maintained it will not discuss disarmament until the first phase of the deal is actually implemented. Diplomatic sources told Reuters that the CMCC never actually had the authority to enforce the ceasefire or ensure that enough aid was entering Gaza.

Some US officials described the US plan as an overhaul of the CMCC, but diplomatic sources told Reuters that it will effectively shut down the base once the ISF takes over. The base will be rebranded as the International Gaza Support Center and will still be led by a US general, Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, who was appointed by the White House as the head of the ISF.

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