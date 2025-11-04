Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

President Donald Trump shows renderings of the White House ballroom Oct. 22. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

By Jonathan Edwards

Most of the publicly identified donors to President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom have high-stakes business before the administration, ranging from billions in government contracts to federal investigations into their companies, according to a report released Monday by a government watchdog group.

More than half of the companies that donated are facing or have recently faced federal enforcement actions tied to alleged wrongdoing that includes engaging in unfair labor practices, deceiving consumers and harming the environment, according to the report from Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy organization. The nonprofit, founded in 1971 by left-leaning political activist Ralph Nader, focuses on corporate money and influence in government. The donors have sprawling interests that touch nearly every aspect of American life, including tariffs, technology, taxation, online privacy and manufacturing.

The analysis focused on the three dozen corporate and individual donors the Trump administration has disclosed, plus three more that have since been publicly identified. It found the group has received $279 billion in government contracts over the past five years and spent $1.6 billion in political contributions and lobbying fees during that time. The list contains heavyweights in the tech, financial and defense sectors, including Google, Comcast and Lockheed Martin.

The report adds to concerns voiced in recent weeks by Democratic lawmakers and preservationists who have questioned the deal’s financing and Trump’s demolition of the East Wing to make room for his 90,000-square-foot project. Many of the donors identified by the White House — including Altria Group, Amazon and Apple — have previously donated to Trump’s inauguration fund or other GOP initiatives. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

“They have massive interests before the federal government and they hope to undoubtedly curry favor with, and receive favorable treatment from the Trump administration,” Public Citizen Co-President Robert Weissman said in a statement. “Millions to fund Trump’s architectural whims are nothing compared to the billions at stake in procurement, regulatory and enforcement decisions.”

Only three companies named in the report — Lockheed Martin, Nvidia and Microsoft — responded to requests for comment. None disclosed the amount they gave, although Trump said while hosting a thank-you White House dinner for donors last month that some had offered as much as $25 million.

“We maintain strong working relationships with every Administration to ensure our armed forces and allies are equipped with the most advanced technologies to deter and defeat evolving threats,” a Lockheed Martin spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the company adheres to laws and regulations governing its engagement with the federal government.

The White House said Monday that the administration has been transparent and that soliciting private donations takes the burden off taxpayers.

“The same critics who are wrongly claiming there are conflicts of interests, would complain if taxpayers were footing the bill,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “The donors for the White House ballroom project represent a wide array of great American companies and generous individuals, all of whom are contributing to make the People’s House better for generations to come.”

Public buildings should be funded with public money to ensure American voters through their congressional representatives get a say in what gets built and how, Weissman said in an interview.

“If the White House is ‘the People’s House,’ then construction should be paid for by the people, not by private corporate and billionaire donors who have something to gain from making a donation to the president’s pet project,” he said.

Fourteen of the two dozen publicly named corporate donors face federal enforcement actions or have had such actions suspended by Trump administration officials since the start of his second term, the report states. They include Amazon, which the Justice Department accused of fraudulently concealing worker injuries, and Apple, which benefited in September when the National Labor Relations Board withdrew its claims that the company had violated workers rights, the report states.

The companies should withdraw their donations to Trump’s “ill-advised pet project,” Weissman said.

The White House donor list is not comprehensive, Public Citizen noted. The watchdog group included in its analysis three corporate donors the White House did not disclose but were subsequently identified by CBS News. The New York Times reported Trump’s fundraisers have been circulating donation pledge forms that give people the option of withholding their identities from public disclosure. The White House told the Times that officials will release the identities of donors “who wish to be named publicly” but that others “have the option to remain anonymous and we will honor that if that’s what they choose.”

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-California) and his colleagues last week demanded the White House provide a “complete accounting” of how it is paying for the ballroom, including any deals with donors. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Mississippi), the top Democrat on the House Committee on Homeland Security, said he didn’t know which official or agency to consult to get more information about the project. Lawmakers expressed frustration that the White House didn’t consult Congress or seek approval from at least two relevant federal commissions before demolishing the East Wing in three days.

“I can’t find any accessible drawings. I can’t find a permit,” Thompson said. “And then I see a bulldozer tearing down the east side of the White House.”

On July 31, the White House announced the ballroom project, which Trump promised at the time wouldn’t “interfere” with the existing building. On-site work started in September with crews cutting down trees and digging up parts of the South Lawn. On Oct. 21, demolition crews started tearing down the East Wing and, within three days, had turned the annex into rubble. Trump has promised to finish the building before he leaves office.

When the administration announced the project, it said the ballroom would cost about $200 million and hold 650 guests, estimates Trump increased late last month to $300 million and nearly 1,000 people.

Americans oppose the demolition of the annex to make way for the ballroom building by a 2-to-1 margin, according to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released last week.

