by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World

The American Dream of “owning” a home is rapidly becoming a nightmare.

The Founding Fathers wanted We the People to have ALLODIAL PROPERTY TITLE whereby no taxes nor debts of any kind could ever be levied on a person’s home.

A movement is now arising in America that will go after the cities that steal money for communist schools, and other local tax scams; in fact, all property taxation in America represents the abolition of private property rights, which is slavery.

The following is an incredibly important interview with real estate developer Mitch Vexler, who is suing his local school board, appraisers, et al. for extorting him for property taxes in a grossly unconstitutional manner:

The Co-Conspirators in this property tax appraisal & ad valorem taxation case matter include every individual, organization, or governmental body that has participated in, collaborated with, or turned a blind eye to multiple & various violations in law, across USPAP (Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice), Texas Property Tax Code, Texas Constitution, and U.S. Constitution. Note - Section 23.01(b) of the Texas Property Tax Code says “If the appraisal district determines the appraised value of a property using mass appraisal standards, the mass appraisal standards must comply with the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice. The parties in the Denton Central Appraisal District that have been specifically identified as having violated multiple State and Federal laws include: DCAD staff appraisers; Chief Appraiser Don Spencer; X-Chief Appraiser Hope McClure; Deputy Chief Appraiser Chris Littrell; Deputy Chief Appraiser Jeanne Ashlock; DCAD Board of Director Members: Roy Atwood, Charles Stafford, Ann Pomykal, David Terre, Alex Buck, Michelle French (French as Board Member & County Tax Assessor Collector); Judge Eads; Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar; and DCAD’s attorney Braden Metcalf. The named parties in the Denton Central Appraisal District, other appraisal districts utilizing USPAP across the U.S., and any other co-conspirator should be held accountable for their violations of law, period. We, the undersigned, together with the signatories to the multiple counterparts of this petition hereby request the Judiciary to force DCAD, its Board of Directors, and the co-conspirators, who are in violation of multiple State and Federal laws, to adhere to the laws for property tax appraisal and ad valorem taxation, and or, in the alternative, be prosecuted and held to the declarations sought in case # 23-9526-481. In the alternative to the above, “a reviewing court shall “hold unlawful and set aside agency action, findings, and conclusions found to be … arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with law.” 5 U.S.C. § 706(2)(A)”. DCAD being an UNLAWFUL agency that must be enjoined. We request that the Judiciary (County, State, and or Federal) enjoin DCAD and its co-conspirators. This petition has been duly and properly executed in multiple original counterparts but together constituting only one instrument. Wherefore, the undersigned (added by hand or by electronic form) respectfully petition and request that this petition be duly and timely verified and considered, and that the requests contained herein be granted in all respects, and as provided by law.

What is worse is that these property taxes will bankrupt homeowners, and trigger a tsunami of defaults which will then no longer fund this color of law thievery, and thus trigger massive bond defaults which in turn will cascade throughout the greater flailing economy, setting off yet another market crash:

But property taxation is just one prong of this crony capitalism scam, which is the antithesis to true free market capitalism.

The NWO globopedo corporations like BlackRock are leveraging this property tax thievery that they are indirectly in on as a means to more quickly buy up all of the housing supply in order to force the tax slaves into permanent renters (not that anyone in America actually owns their home):

They aren’t just buying houses. They are dismantling the American Dream, piece by piece, with a playbook so sinister it would make a Bond villain blush. A few weeks ago, BlackRock allegedly bought 50,000 homes. Then, they sold three to themselves for more than double the price. Your neighbor’s home value just “doubled” overnight. Congratulations. Now you can’t afford the property taxes to live there anymore. This isn’t an accident. It’s a calculated corporate heist. Here is their step-by-step playbook: STEP 1: THE HUNT They use algorithms and vast data to identify stable, middle-class neighborhoods with untapped “growth potential.” These are your tree-lined streets, your good schools, your community. STEP 2: THE BLITZKRIEG They show up with unlimited corporate cash. They don’t need mortgages. They offer 20%, 30%, even 50% above asking price. Imagine you list your home. A young family makes an offer. Then a corporate entity swoops in and says, “We’ll pay $100k more, in cash.” The family never stood a chance. The community is gutted before the “For Sale” signs even come down. STEP 3: THE SQUEEZE Regular families are now permanently priced out. How do you compete with a bottomless wallet? You don’t. The dream of homeownership is extinguished on your own street. STEP 4: THE ILLUSION Once they control a critical mass of homes, the real magic happens. They sell a handful of properties to shell companies they already own. It’s a game of three-card monte, but with the roof over your head. STEP 5: THE NEW “REALITY” Those fake, inflated sales to themselves are now logged in public records. Suddenly, a $300,000 home is “worth” $700,000. This becomes the new, fraudulent “market rate.” STEP 6: THE FINAL NAIL - THE TAX TRAP This is where they force you out. Your property taxes are reassessed and TRIPLE based on their fake sales. The elderly couple on a fixed income, who paid off their home 20 years ago, can’t afford $15,000 a year in taxes. The young family that scraped together a down payment is now house-poor. THE ULTIMATE INSULT: YOU WILL OWN NOTHING, AND YOU WILL BE HAPPY TO RENT FROM THEM. They created the problem. They priced you out. And now, they become your landlord. The mortgage payment would have been $1,800. Your new rent to them is $2,500. You are now a permanent tenant in your own neighborhood, funding the very machine that evicted you. This isn’t capitalism. It’s a hostile takeover of the foundational pillar of American life. It’s financial warfare against the middle class.

Imagine having to be forced to pay for someone else’s child’s dentistry, clothing, toys or food under threat of violence? It would be an outrage to have to pay for all of these goods and services of some stranger’s offspring, and yet through brainwashing and social engineering most Americans go along with paying for “free” schooling. But schooling is not a right, it is also a goods and services that only the parents should be responsible for. And yet somehow We the People have been conned into accepting property taxation as some kind of inescapable and implicit duty in order to pay for other people’s schooling, not to mention the perversion of education from all of this easy money with DEI hires and woke LGBTQ+ and PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE indoctrinations and deliberately mind-rotting curriculums.

The only way out of this nightmare is to sue your local school board, appraisers and city. When enough “homeowners” start to push back and come together to stop this unconstitutional thievery is when this communism ends, and true private property ownership resumes.

And never invest in the likes of BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, or any of the companies that they own because they want you to either be their Great Reset slaves, or they want you dead.

