The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
4h

Huh? Why would we want to reduce the "gas of life" content when it is less than 4% of total"greenhouse gases" and has been repeatedly proven to be at best a hoax and worst, the battle plan for eliminating carbon-based life on the planet. This is more foolhardiness in an age where truth is exchanged for lies and falsehoods that advantage the "ruling class" to the detriment of the masses, who are despised & viewed as disposable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture