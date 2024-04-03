Redacted Clip: This is ONLY Phase 2 of Biden's border invasion plan, wait until Phase 4 begins
Author J.J. Carrell documents how Biden's engineered border invasion will come in 4 parts
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Phase Two of Biden's border invasion plan just started. And in this eye opening interview J.J. Carrell documents how Biden's border invasion will come in 4 parts. You can support J.J.'s new documentary called Treason right here: https://www.givesendgo.com/SavingAmerica
The Daily Digest Offer – Get Access to Our Once-Per-Day E-mail Digest of the Daily News PLUS Perks!
Go paid at the $5 a month level, Get the Daily Digest and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.
Go paid at the $50 a year level, Get the Daily Digest and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.
Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level, Get the Daily Digest and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.
Reminder: If you are a paid subscriber to ANY Art of Liberty Substack You Get a Subscription to the Daily Digest for FREE! E-mail Info@ArtOfLiberty.org and we will set you up!
Pro Tip: Subscribing to our important news feed at ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com will get you access to most pay-walled content AND the Daily News DIGEST!
FAQ: If you subscribe to multiple Substacks can you get the perks again? Yes!
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Redacted Clip: This is ONLY Phase 2 of Biden's border invasion plan, wait until Phase 4 begins
I stopped watching redacted because not only is their back story fishy of why they left the U.S. but their videos are so hyperbolic at times and the UFO ones were silly.