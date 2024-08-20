By Otilia Drăgan

Future Flight Global (FFG) is the latest operator to agree to purchase an impressive number of Midnight electric air taxis, as well as Archer's first private aviation partner.

One of the most fascinating things about eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) is their unmatched operational flexibility. Archer's Midnight aircraft is one of the best examples in that regard – while the first unit for the US Air Force (USAF) operations was recently delivered as part of the AFWERX Agility Prime contract, Midnight is also gearing up to provide luxurious flights for some of the richest people in the world, under FFG operation.



While Archer's Agility Prime contract is valued at approximately $142 million, the recent purchase agreement with FFG indicates a whopping value of $580 million for more than 100 units of the Midnight aircraft. This brings Archer's current order book to an impressive $6 billion.



The eVTOL maker will deliver 116 units to FFG after receiving $5 million in pre-delivery payments. Some of the future clients who will enjoy flying with the Midnight air taxi include luxury hotels, corporations, governments, and private customers with deep pockets. In other words, the same electric aircraft that has proven to be highly useful for USAF logistics will also provide a luxurious flight experience to top-level customers in the commercial sector.



In addition to these on-demand flights, FFG will also be partially integrated within Archer's planned air taxi service, in collaboration with current vertiport partners and new ones. Also, the new air taxi service will be expanded to multiple global markets, from Southeast Asia to the Middle East.



FFG is a new name in the world of aviation, which has recently developed over the past three years. The joint venture between FFG and Titan Aviation was specifically launched for AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) operations. It was a natural progression for some of the leadership members at Titan from top-level business jet services to equally luxurious AAM operations based on innovative electric air taxis.



Last month, Archer also partnered with California's biggest air carrier, Southwest Airlines. The operator's 14-airport network could become a real launch pad for regular air taxi services across California. By joining forces with the eVTOL maker, Southwest kicked off the complex and time-consuming process of strategic planning for a future integrated network that will seamlessly combine existing operations with electric air taxi flights.



The Midnight eVTOL will be manufactured in Covington, Georgia, where Archer is building a high-capacity production facility. It's set to be completed by the end of this year but will reach its full production capacity of 2,000 aircraft per year in gradual steps. In the meantime, the air taxi maker will also roll out dedicated battery packs at its California facility with an automotive-style manufacturing line.

