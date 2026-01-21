by The Honest Channel

Low muscle mass has been associated with an earlier death. Journalist Clare Johnston recorded the progress that her parents made after only one year of weight training. Her 82-year old mother, Rhoda, who was diagnosed with osteoporosis in her 60’s could barely walk upright without support at 80. After doing the protocol, Rhoda radically improved her mobility, balance, and safety, and she’s also significantly improved her bone density by 6.6%. Strength training increases bone density and muscle building faster than other types of exercise.

Clare’s father, Michael, 81, began deadlifting 66 pounds and increased the weight to 207 pounds by the end of the year.

The training protocol takes 1.5 hours, twice per week. The message of the couple and the trainer is that you are never too old, and if you are alive, you can do it!

Over view

The Everything Bundle – The Ultimate Voluntaryist Sampler and/or Homeschool Curriculum

The Everything Bundle Includes THREE (3) books from Larken Rose!

The Everything Bundle is the ULTIMATE sampler of the best of voluntaryist thought. It is $115 in the Art of Liberty Foundation Store OR you can get one free including signed, personalized high-resolution hard cover versions of BOTH of Etienne’s books by “Going Paid” as a Founding Member of the Substack.

Simply “Go Paid” or Upgrade and we will reply with details. Domestic shipping is included, International includes $10 S&H credit and we will reply with total cost.

The Everything Bundle – The Ultimate Sampler of Liberty