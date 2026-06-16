Dear Subscribers,

Short letter as I am walking out the door to a friend’s birthday party in Nashville with a bag full of fireworks and a plan to hit Rock Island State Park on Sunday.

The Top Stories this week include the organized crime government’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May showed an ASTOUNDING inflation rate of 4.2% even using the BLS’s flawed index filled with shenanigans to mask the theft of purchasing power caused by Fractional Reserve Banking and government excess dollar creation.

The other top story is about a new alternative inflation index known as the Reality Index which recalculates the CPI using many of the government’s own numbers while removing many of the shenanigans (hedonic adjustment, substitution, etc.).

In an Etienne Note: before the article I describe how I had reached out to some of our Heavy Hitter donors to raise some funds a few months ago to essentially do the exact same thing: Replicate the CPI using more honest measures like Zillow’s data on the actual cost of housing vs. the BLS’s homeowner survey that is notorious for undercounting the cost of housing in their index as another example of said “Shenanigans”.

We ended up raising some money but had to spend it on our project to move us off of Substack where we are being censored to our own censorship proof-publishing platform where no one can turn us off. I am delighted to see this alternative index and we are in the process of using it to re-anchor the next version of our expose: The Greatest Theft in History, where we are calculating the TOTAL cost of the theft of inflation + taxes + Social Security underpayment because the government is using the aforementioned shenanigans in their CPI calculations.

In a related story, I carried the Anthropic announcement on the release of the Claude Fable 5 LLM model, the most advanced AI model ever released to the public. I have been testing Fable 5 for over a week using it to help recalculate the Greatest Theft in History methodology using the new Reality Index. We were also using it to adjudicate the fact-check on the methodology, mathematics, and premises behind the investigation where it was refereeing the disputes between our other AI models: Chat GPT 5.5 High, Gemini3.1 Pro, and SuperGrok who we tasked with reviewing the investigation as hostile peer reviewers. We blew through our Claude usage and were paying significant additional credits to tighten up our investigation and improve the defensibility of our calculations.

Today, I got an e-mail from Anthropic that our access to Fable 5 was revoked. Not just for us, but from everyone else as well.

Maybe the “Government” realized that frontier AI models could be used to calculate how much has been stolen from the average person using “government” and fractional reserve banking!

Stay Tuned!

Monday Update: We had a SUPERB live stream on Sunday. Stay tuned for the replay! Reminder: Search for a Liberty Group in Your Area!) at: ArtOfLiberty.org/Liberty-Groups

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“An elephant and a donkey fight in a puppet show and the crowd cheers for one or the other while thieves pick their pockets. And when people start to notice their wallets are missing, they’re told they can stop the pickpocketing by cheering louder for their favorite puppet.” - Caitlin Johnstone

Top Stories of the Week

Etienne Note: It’s funny, I was trying to raise money a couple of months ago to essentially do what the new alternative CPI measurement mentioned in this article, The Reality Index, has done. Use AI & alternative methods of calculating CPI (Zillow Data for actual Rents vs. the BLS homeowner survey as one example) to get closer to the actual inflation rate vs. the politicized BLS CPI that significantly undercounts inflation to rip off Social Security recipients, pensioners, and TIPS holders. I was able to raise some funds but didn’t get all I wanted so we made the decision to build out our own censorship-proof infrastructure to move off Substack since they are censoring us… HARD… and put the CPI project on the back burner. Fortuitously, Tom Elliott, Founder & CEO, Grabien Inc., came along and did the work for us. I wonder if our expose and investigation: THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $2.73 Million From Every Working American… “Legally,” helped to inspire this project? We are delighted and I am working on re-anchoring our calculations to the Reality Index vs. ShadowStats and the Chapwood Index for a more defensible estimate of the total theft of fractional reserve banking, “government” taxes, and Social Security underpayment! Stay tuned! Sign up at https://greatest-theft.com to get notified when the next version of our expose is released as a book!

By Jeffrey A. Tucker — Brownstone Institute

Many of us have had the intuition that the economic damage from 2020 – including industrial stoppages, monetary printing, supply-chain disruptions, extended school closures, and general population demoralization – was in fact far greater than official statistics indicate.

What follows will shore up this intuition, using new techniques and numbers from an innovative project called RealityIndex.co.

It’s true that official data is bad enough, showing a 26% loss in purchasing power, slow growth in output, and only marginal improvements in real income. The labor participation rate and worker/population ratio never fully recovered and continue to fall.

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Etienne Note: We have been trying to get the population focused on the economic warfare and theft of inflation for some time. As we revamp our news website for the move off Substack due to their censorship, inflation and the economy will become a central theme. There is simply no more important piece of understanding then what is money, why does it have value and how the banks and “government” are stealing the value out of what society earns and saves. In many ways, everything else including the Iran War is noise and distraction. The war does mask much of theft of inflation making it appear temporary and related to the war but the underlying cause is monetary and the biggest theft in human history. We are using the new Reality Index (an alternative inflation index to the BLS CPI which is filled with shenanigans to mask the true inflation rate) to anchor our investigation into the total cost of the theft more defensible and understandable. Stay tuned and sign up to be notified when released at https://greatest-theft.com

By Jeff Cox — CNBC

Inflation accelerated in May as rising energy costs contributed to pain for consumers, though underlying pressures were less intense.

The consumer price index, a broad gauge of goods and services costs across the U.S. economy, rose at a seasonally adjusted 0.5% for the month, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.2%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Both numbers were in line with the Dow Jones consensus though the monthly number was 0.1 percentage point below the April reading.

Inflation climbed above 4% for the first time in three years, though the increase met expectations amid concerns over how much the surge in energy prices would impact the economy. The level was the highest since April 2023 and above the 3.8% reading from April.

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The Santa Cruz Voluntaryists helped expose empty hospitals in what the LA Times called “The Epi-Center of Covid in California” forcing the takedown of hospital tents when our exposes went viral in the community. The group helped to reopen the beaches (and local businesses!) during the economic warfare and scam of “The Covid” through peaceful civil disobedience including beach parties, liberty bonfires, and free hug events mocking the local “government” causing Santa Cruz’s health officer, Dr. Gail Newel, to tell the LA Times: “It’s become impossible for law enforcement to continue to enforce the closures…People are not willing to be governed anymore in that regard.” When a local group gave Gail Newell an award for the lockdowns, the Santa Cruz Voluntaryists pulled a trailer up to the event for a pop up concert featuring the Funky Fathers of Liberty where they cranked up their song:“Gail to Jail” when Gail arrived and the event was going on inside while other members distributed information on the harmfulness of the Covid “vaccines.” Videos of their peaceful civil disobedience including maskless “Cash drops” at Traitor Joe’s grocery store generated MILLIONs of views helping to shut down the economic warfare of the plandemic and showing the outsized impact a single freedom group can make.

Finding the Liberty Movement (and Turning Awareness Into Action)

Why Freedom Feels Lonely… and What to Do About It

By Etienne de la Boetie2 & the Team at CounterForce Alliance

If the keyboard and doom scrolling isn’t cutting it, here are some pro-tips for finding, (OR starting!) your own Liberty-oriented community group from the Art of Liberty Foundation and CounterForce Alliance, a pro-liberty organization that helps train facilitators in how to start and run successful liberty organizations while providing a technology platform for managing your group.

This article starts with the WHY and then progresses into the HOW: Pro-Tips for finding (or Starting!) a liberty-oriented meet up in your area.

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Etienne Note: We had a superb event on Sunday night! Stay tuned for the replay! You can find our list of local liberty groups at ArtOfLiberty.org/Liberty-Groups. Please e-mail us at Info (at) ArtOfLiberty.org to add your local liberty group to our list!

Videos of the Week

by Raw Carat

For 100 years, one company controlled the diamond supply on earth. Then factories in a Chinese province most Americans have never heard of changed everything.This video traces how Chinese industrial diamond factories dismantled a century-old monopoly, crashed wholesale prices by 95%, and destabilized the economies of entire nations

Covered in this video: China’s Cold War era synthetic diamond program, CVD vs HPHT reactor technology, the Henan province supply chain, De Beers financial collapse, Botswana’s economic crisis, the American engagement ring market shift, lab grown resale values, and what this means for anyone buying or holding a diamond in 2026.

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“Government”, Media and Academia



Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Jonathan Edwards— The Washington Post

More than half of the publicly identified donors to President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project have won new or expanded federal contracts worth more than $50 billion during the past six months, according to a report released Thursday by a government watchdog group.

Fourteen of the 27 known corporate donors to the $400 million project, which would replace the East Wing that Trump demolished in October, have seen their government business grow in that window, according to the report from Public Citizen, a nonprofit. Most of those same companies are also facing federal enforcement actions over alleged wrongdoing or have had such actions suspended by the Trump administration since the start of Trump’s second term, the nonprofit found.

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By Jason Koebler — 404 Media

For months during the summer of 2024, Jarmarus Brown, an Orange City, Florida police officer, ran his ex-girlfriend’s license plate through the Flock automated license plate reader (ALPR) system lookup database at least 69 times. He searched for the license plate belonging to her mom at least 24 times, and searched for the license plate belonging to her dad at least 15 times. Brown’s searches were happening so often, and were so commonplace, that even one of his colleagues noticed Brown researching his ex-girlfriend’s whereabouts while the law enforcement officers sat in their police cruisers, according to court records obtained by 404 Media.

“While they were sitting there, Officer [Shadrich] King noticed Jarmarus was on the Flock system and a license plate reader image of [Brown’s ex-girlfriend] was on the screen,” a police affidavit about Brown’s behavior obtained by 404 Media reads. “Officer King said he mentioned to Jarmarus that he needed to stop running her vehicle in that system because he could get in trouble. Jarmarus responded saying that he knew that, and he was going to stop.” Flock’s automated license plate readers document every car that drives past them, creating a broad network of people’s movements around the country. Police can then look up license plates to learn where a specific car and, by extension, person, has traveled over time.

On another occasion, Brown told King that he believed his ex was lying about her whereabouts. She “told Jarmarus she was at her house with her mother, but Jarmarus knew for a fact she was not. When questioned by Officer King as to how he knew for a fact she was lying, Jarmarus said he used the Flock system and saw that her vehicle was elsewhere,” the affidavit reads. “Jarmarus then asked Officer King if he wanted to join him on a ‘stakeout’ to try to see where her vehicle was located.”

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By Andrew P. Napolitano — Consortium News

Andrew P. Napolitano on the torture-linked confession of Khalid Shaikh Mohammed in a lawless system of brutality that profoundly violates natural rights, the Constitution’s guarantee of due process as well as federal law.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed in 2022. (United States Department of Defense /Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain)

America’s longest current criminal prosecution is in its 15th year, on its fifth judge and still has no trial date.

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By Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott and Alex Mierjeski — ProPublica

In late November in Jamnagar, India, the scions of two of the most powerful families in the world stood face-to-face. On one side was 30-year-old Anant Ambani, son of one the richest men in Asia. On the other was Donald Trump Jr. For months, the Trump administration had been on the offensive against the sprawling Ambani energy empire, placing it at the center of an escalating tariff campaign against India. But after Trump Jr. touched down, the two men toured the Ambanis’ private zoo, and at night they performed a Gujarati folk dance, grinning as they moved together to the music.

Four months later, an obscure Texas startup called America First Refining announced that it had received a nine-figure investment from the Ambanis’ company. The deal puzzled numerous energy investors familiar with the project, which aims to build the first major new oil refinery in the U.S. in about 50 years. The company is run by a serial entrepreneur with a history of bankruptcy and lawsuits alleging fraud. After more than a decade of failed attempts to raise money, blown deadlines and rebrands, it had been floundering.

America First Refining’s unexpected breakthrough came after it forged a previously unreported relationship with Trump Jr., who secretly acquired a stake in the startup, according to records and seven people familiar with the company. The new details reveal the role the president’s son has played in a theme of Trump’s second term: overseas investors with interests before the administration putting money into the Trump family’s business interests.

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By Kevin Barrett — Truth Jihad Radio

KEVIN BARRETT:Well, once again, we’ve seen that Trump and the Americans are lashing out in frustration because they’ve lost the war. They lost within the first 24 to 48 hours, and they have no more realistic options. They’ve bombed all the military targets they can bomb with massively diminishing returns, and so now they’re going after civilian targets. The New York Times just reported on its front page this morning that the destruction of two reservoirs in Bamani, in southern Iran, appears to be a war crime. If the New York Times is telling us that the American government is committing an obvious war crime by targeting civilian drinking water, and they’re putting that on their front page, you know there is some dissension going on, and some strategic problems, afflicting the command and control of the American empire.

So basically Trump is lashing out, vacillating between ridiculous exaggerated threats and equally ridiculous exaggerated claims that peace is at hand so the markets should be happy in order to help Trump’s and the Republicans’ prospects in the upcoming elections. He also probably would like to calm things down in time for the World Cup because the Americans are already getting all kinds of terrible publicity around the ways that they’re treating people. They’re not even allowing the Iranian team to sleep in the United States. They have to take a three hour flight into the United States, and then fly out that same day. It’s ridiculous. And they’re treating fans in similar ways, turning people back who have perfectly good visas and so on, and subjecting people to torture as they try to get through American immigration.

So the Americans are looking terrible in front of the world right now, and Trump doesn’t want them to look even worse, as it’s obvious that he’s lost this war. But what can he do? Bomb civilian facilities? Meanwhile, Iran is hitting military targets. Iran hit, I believe, 21 different US bases across the region, and apparently hit a hangar in Jordan containing advanced U.S. aircraft, F-35s.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

La Fundación Art of Liberty rinde homenaje al ganador del Premio Nobel F.A. Hayek, uno de los economistas más importantes que jamás haya existido, con una campaña que distribuirá simultáneamente el nuevo libro: Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política y ofrecerá copias impresas gratuitas del libro a cualquiera que se suscriba de forma paga a nuestro Substack como miembro anual y/o realice cualquier pedido en ArtOfLiberty.org/store.

Esta introducción a F.A. Hayek incluye su biografía, memes, frases, las “Batallas de rap” con el economista Lord John Maynard Keynes, y la primera entrega de nuestra distribución de Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política: la introducción del libro escrita por Thomas J. DiLorenzo, presidente del Instituto Mises y editor de Hayek para el siglo XXI.

También estamos agregando el PDF completo de Hayek para el siglo XXI a nuestra memoria USB incensurable de la libertad: The Liberator (El Liberador).

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

by Jim Hᴏft— The Gateway Pundit

Bryan Fair is the Interim President and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). He stepped into the leadership role in July 2025 following the resignation of the former president, Margaret Huang

The same far-left smear machine that built a $786 million empire labeling patriots, Christians, and Trump supporters as extremists stands accused of bankrolling the real racists with donor money.

The Department of Justice dropped a devastating superseding indictment Tuesday against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) in the Middle District of Alabama.

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By Mike Sertic — The Advocates

On the evening of May 19, 2026, in a banquet hall in Hebron, Kentucky, a defeated congressman raised a toast of raw milk, and before the night was out the crowd was chanting for him to run for president. Thomas Massie had just lost. By a margin of roughly 55 to 45 percent, the four-term incumbent had been turned out of the Republican primary in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District by Ed Gallrein—a retired Navy SEAL and farmer who had never held elected office and who declined to debate his opponent even once.

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By Tyler Durden— ZeroHedge

The 2008 financial crisis marked a structural shift in central bank behaviour

Back in January, UBS showed that most of last year’s increase in gold prices was driven by US policy shocks boosting private demand.

Running in parallel, however, has been a more gradual but persistent rise in official sector gold holdings. A common narrative, one which was started largely on this website, is that this shift began with the Russia–Ukraine conflict, when the freezing of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves heightened incentives for countries to diversify into assets such as gold. (Russia, for example, confirmed in 2021 that its gold reserves are fully held domestically.)

While that is true, UBS chief economist Arendy Kapteyn notes that the true turning point in official sector gold demand came well before 2022. The increase in official sector gold holdings began around the global financial crisis in 2008, not in 2022 (roughly 85% of the increase occurred between August 2008 and February 2022, and about 15% since then).

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By Dhruv Mehrotra and Dell Cameron— WIRED

Meta has quietly embedded face-recognition technology for its smart glasses into an app downloaded to millions of phones, according to a WIRED analysis of the company’s software.

Code discreetly added to Meta’s AI app over multiple updates this year shows that the feature, internally called “NameTag,” identifies people captured by the glasses’ camera and, when activated, alerts the wearer when it recognizes someone.

The discovery of NameTag in the live Meta AI app shows that Meta had begun shipping face-recognition code to users’ phones while publicly describing it as something the company was still “thinking through.” In April, Meta said if it were to utilize face recognition, it wouldn’t be rolled out without first taking “a very thoughtful approach.” But WIRED found that as early as January, core components of the system had been integrated into software distributed to millions of people.

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By Dan Fournier— Dan Fournier’s Inconvenient Truths

“Be like water, my friend” – Bruce Lee

This post is segmented as follows:

In a Nutshell (a quick summary of the 20 reasons)

In a Nutshell (a quick summary of the 20 reasons)

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By Samantha Elkins—NBC NEWS

Humans might browse five websites before making a purchase, while an AI service might browse 5,000.

Website traffic from AI agents and bots has eclipsed its human-generated counterpart for the first time, according to Cloudflare, an earlier-than-expected milestone that speaks to AI’s rapid advance and impact.

“Welp, that happened faster than I predicted,” Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, one of the largest internet hosting services, wrote Thursday on X.

“Thought it would be end of 2027, then early 2027,” he continued, “but agentic traffic growing so fast that bots have now passed human traffic online for the first time in the Internet’s history.”

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By CHASE HOPE, POLITICAL REPORTER FOR THE DAILY MAIL

Donald Trump‘s purge of the federal bureaucracy escalated Wednesday with an executive order making it easier to fire 8,000 federal workers.

The order reclassified the workers as at-will employees, meaning the government can now terminate them without offering a reason.

A rule finalized by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) earlier this year established a new category of these workers, known as ‘schedule policy/career.’

Trump’s order Wednesday put those 8,000 workers, generally senior policymakers, into the new category.

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By Cam Edwards— Bearing Arms

We’re now less than a month away from Virginia’s ban on so-called assault firearms and large capacity magazines taking effect, and gun sales are still soaring ahead of the ban.

In fact, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s adjusted NICS numbers, the 74,959 background checks conducted on gun transfers in Virginia in May are a 103% increase over the number of background checks performed in May, 2025.

April 2026 saw a 79% increase in gun transfers compared to the year before as well. In fact, sales have been up in Virginia since at least February of this year, as residents seek to purchase one or more of the popular rifles, pistols, and shotguns that will be pulled from store shelves on July 1 unless enforcement of the law is halted by a judge.

Last month Virginia had the fourth highest gun sales of all 50 states, behind Texas, Florida, and California. The Old Dominion was second in the nation in terms of long gun sales, however, slipping in behind the Lone Star State.

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By Freddie Ponton— 21st Century Wire

While Washington’s media class was loudly hyperventilating over Section 224 of the defense bill, the brazen attempt to weld the U.S. and Israeli militaries into a single high-tech fighting force, a far more consequential power shift was quietly advancing through the Senate with almost no resistance.

Section 622 of S. 4615, the Intelligence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2027, is not some routine bureaucratic tweak. It is a calculated, multi-year project to permanently embed Israeli strategic priorities into the bloodstream of American intelligence.

DOCUMENT: A full, standalone copy of Section 622 of S. 4615 — “United States-Israel Intelligence Sharing Enhancement” — direct reference to the bill’s operative language (Source: Senate/Congress document system)

Where Section 224 focuses on tanks, jets, and joint weapons production and AI, Section 622 targets the invisible nervous system that often matters more: raw intelligence flows, surveillance capabilities, cyber operations, data streams, and regional early-warning networks. And it has moved forward with almost zero public debate.

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By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH — Focal Points

A newly published case report in Frontiers in Neuroscience describes a remarkable and unexpected clinical response in an 80-year-old woman with advanced Alzheimer’s disease following a single high-dose psilocybin intervention.

The patient had lived with Alzheimer’s disease for approximately 10 years and experienced severe functional decline over the preceding five years. According to the report, she had become largely monosyllabic, demonstrated profound cognitive impairment, chronic urinary incontinence, impaired mobility, dysphagia, executive dysfunction, and severe reduction in spontaneous communication and emotional engagement.

After receiving a single 5g oral dose of psilocybin-containing mushrooms (Enigma strain), the patient reportedly experienced rapid and sustained functional improvement across multiple domains.

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By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts — Global Research

For a number of years Admiral Thomas Moorer, former Chief of Naval Operations and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was my colleague at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Tom, after whom the F-14 Tomcat fighter is named, expressed to me his concern that US politics and foreign policy was in the clutches of Israel and that America was being led into war with the Arab Middle East. Admiral Moorer and the State Department and Pentagon at that time did not think that war with the Arab countries served the interests of the United States. However, Admiral Moorer thought that the war could not be avoided because of the hold Israel has over the US government.

What convinced him of this was Washington’s coverup of the 1967 Israeli attack on the USS Liberty which resulted in 208 killed and wounded Americans. Tom was disheartened that Admiral John S. McCain Jr., the father of the current US senator, for career reasons had cooperated with the coverup. Tom worried that careerism had destroyed the integrity of the US military.

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Etienne Note: One of the saddest consequences of “government,” statism, and the hidden curriculum of unquestioning obedience slipped to kids in the organized crime government’s mandatory schools, scouting programs, and basic training is many are turned into murderers for not having the courage to ignore obviously immoral orders like killing people in boats without a trial or even an investigation.

By Cybele Mayes-Osterman / USA TODAY

The U.S. military has killed more than 200 people in strikes on boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific in the past nine months in what legal experts and former military lawyers broadly agree constitute illegal military orders that service members should refuse to follow.

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By Dr R P— The daily sceptic

Never mind Fancy Bear, or the NSO Group, the biggest threat to the open internet today is from the Big Tech corporations on which it has come to depend. For what else are we to conclude given that Google appears to be working on a system to lock large parts of the internet behind a new form of CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart) designed not to tell apart humans from bots, but instead to make an un-person of anyone who doesn’t own an ‘approved’ Android or Apple device.

Google’s reCAPTCHA service is used by a wide variety of websites, many of them independent of Google in every other regard, to limit incoming traffic or data entered into contact forms. It is intended to prevent automated software from accessing these resources and using them to send spam messages or flood websites with denial of service attacks. You have probably encountered it when told to identify all the bicycles in a grid of images.

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by Daniel Pereira— The Business Model Analyst

The snack giant just became the first major U.S. consumer-goods company to put autonomous trucks on public roads at scale, and there’s nobody in the driver’s seat.

PepsiCo is now running 41 driverless trucks across Arizona, Texas, and Arkansas, making it the first major U.S. consumer-goods company to disclose large-scale autonomous trucking on public roads. The push, built with autonomous-truck startup Gatik, is driven by a hunt for reliability and lower labor costs. On-time arrival hit 99% after weather and traffic are stripped out.

Picture a 26,000-pound box truck stacked with Doritos and Frito-Lay chips pulling out of a Phoenix distribution center, headed for a Walmart four miles away. It merges onto the highway, takes its turns, never breaks the speed limit. Totally normal, except there’s nobody behind the wheel. That’s not a demo. That’s Tuesday.

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By Naveen Athrappully— The Epoch Times

Total U.S. bankruptcy filings, which include filings made by both businesses and individuals, rose by 7 percent in May on a year-to-year basis.

Individual bankruptcy filings rose by 8 percent during the one-year period. Although overall commercial filings were down marginally by 0.1 percent, bankruptcy filings made by small businesses jumped by 36 percent, according to a June 5 statement from the American Bankruptcy Institute.

“The May data reflects a continued but measured uptick in bankruptcy activity, particularly among small businesses,” said Michael Hunter, vice president of Epiq AACER, the company that provided the bankruptcy data.

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Etienne Note: In a free society you can have pockets of socialism but it is impossible to have pockets of REAL Freedom in a socialist society. Dylan Alverson changed his restaurant’s business model early this year, frustrated by Operation Metro Surge but also the dire state of the restaurant business. “There is something wrong in our economy,” he said.Credit...Caroline Yang for The New York Times

By Brett Anderson

Dylan Alverson stood amid tear gas and flash-bang grenades, on the frozen street where Alex Pretti was shot and killed by ICE agents in January, when he got the idea for what he later called an “absurd business move.” He decided to stop charging for food at Modern Times, the south Minneapolis cafe he’s run for 15 years.

“For the remainder of the government occupation, we will function as a free and donation-based restaurant,” he wrote on social media, two days after the shooting. The original intent of the change was to stop paying sales taxes to a government he said was “actively inflicting daily harm on its citizens.” The pay-what-you-wish restaurant would also have a new name: Post Modern Times.

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By Kit Knightly— OffGuardian

We are currently witnessing the birth of a new psy-op targeting our most vital natural resource – water. And in the coming series of articles we’ll be breaking down every aspect of this emerging agenda.

The chosen label for this new fear-as-control exercise is “water bankruptcy” . It’s a name originating in a UN report published earlier this year.

The decades old grumbling rumours of a “water crisis” just weren’t scary enough you see, so just as global warming became “climate change”, and then “global heating”, and now “global boiling” – so this “crisis” is rebooted as something irresistibly alarming.

The language alone is the first indicator of what we really have here.

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By Eric Peters — LewRockwell

You have probably heard about what are styled right to repair laws – or efforts to get such laws passed. They are a response to the encoding of cars; more finely, to the denial of access to the coding that runs the computer-controlled modern car. Not just the engine but everything, down to the power windows (which are controlled by mini-computers called body control modules). Your name may be on the title and you’re the one who paid for the vehicle – but ownership is effectively claimed by the vehicle’s manufacturer, who claims perpetual ownership over the code (the software) that runs the vehicle and its systems.

It is the Bill Gates model applied to vehicles.

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By Kit Knightly— OffGuardian

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced plans, in a speech earlier today, to introduce “device-level controls” that will prevent children from viewing, sending or taking naked photographs:

This government will not stand by while children are put at risk online.

Today I am calling on the tech companies to introduce device-level controls to prevent children from taking, sharing or viewing nude images.

And if they don’t act, we will.

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By Simplicius — Simplicius’s Substack

Iran has shifted the entire calculus and achieved something long thought impossible. For years it was considered unthinkable that Iran would ever strike Israel directly, even after Iran was hit first. Then Iran began responding to Israeli attacks, first with ‘demonstrative’ strikes, then increasingly crippling ones.

Now Iran has established total strategic dominance of the escalation ladder to the point where it can treat Israel as Israel has treated other regional countries since its founding, punitively hitting it at will for violations that no longer necessarily include direct attacks on Iran’s home territory.

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By Dr. Wojak, M.D. — Dr. Wojak’s Substack

The medical system is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing well over half a million people every year. But the COVID-19 era that began in 2020 marked a distinct chapter in its history: COVID protocols in hospitals killed massive numbers of people on top of the medical system’s usual death toll. Another half a million Americans were likely killed this way.

To be clear, the COVID protocols discussed here are separate from the COVID vaccine that became widely available in 2021. I am referring to the treatment protocols—the testing, the drugs, and the mechanical ventilation of people’s lungs—that defined the 2020 hospital experience.

This article examines the financial incentives the medical system had to kill patients and blame those deaths on “COVID.” What follows is an analysis of the money, the hospital protocols, and the death toll—regardless of one’s view on COVID itself.

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By Tyler Durden — ZeroHedge

Back in January, when we profiled Meta’s landmark $27.3 billion SPV deal named “Beignet” for the Hyperion data center located in Louisiana, in which Blue Owl provided the private credit, we said to “expect hundreds of billions of these in 2026.”

As a reminder, META is already neck deep in off-balance sheet debt. Here is a schematic of its $27.3 billion SPV with Blue Owl “Project Beignet” for the Hyperion data center. None of this touches META’s balance sheet.Expect hundreds of billions of these in 2026 https://t.co/794EgSiiZ9 pic.twitter.com/7hMyVW6Lno

— zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 29, 2026

Fast forward five months when we now read that Apollo and Blackstone have finalized a $35BN private credit deal that will help finance Anthropic’s growth plans, even as traditional “banks are choking“ on the amount of AI debt they have to issue.

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By Edward Geehr and Jeffrey Barke — Lies are Unbekoming

The Supreme Court of the United States has affirmed that childhood vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe” products. The doctrine is not rhetorical. It is the legal foundation on which the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act granted vaccine manufacturers blanket immunity from product liability, affirmed and extended in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth in 2011. The schedule that has expanded under this protection now contains seventeen vaccines and eighty-nine doses delivered before age six. Most parents signing consent forms for their children’s vaccinations have never been told the legal classification of what they are agreeing to. Unavoidably Unsafe (Skyhorse, 2024), by physicians Edward Geehr and Jeffrey Barke, grades each vaccine on that schedule against the CDC’s own published criteria and concludes that the legal admission may be the most honest statement in the entire architecture.

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By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH — Focal Point

A UK Biobank study involving over 470,000 people found that individuals who reported using sunscreen more frequently had substantially higher risk of multiple skin cancers — even after researchers accounted for major confounding factors like age, sex, skin type, tanning ability, sunburn history, sunlamp use, and time spent outdoors.

The findings are worrisome:

• MELANOMA: +292% higher risk (RR = 3.92)

• BASAL CELL CARCINOMA: +140% higher risk (RR = 2.40)

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By Tyler Durden — ZeroHedge

A House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform report released Monday paints a devastating picture of both Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, finding that they both knew about widespread fraud in state social services programs and failed to act.

The report centers on the Feeding Our Future scandal, in which a Minnesota-based nonprofit systematically exploited federal COVID-19 relief funds intended to provide meals to children.

So far, more than 60 people have already been found guilty of fraud in connection with the scheme, the majority of whom are of Somali descent. Some defendants used stolen taxpayer money to buy luxury goods, while others funneled proceeds to a radical Islamic terrorist group operating in Somalia. At least $300 million in federal child nutrition funds were placed at serious risk, and approximately $9 billion in Medicaid losses resulted from the broader fraud environment state officials allowed to fester.

“Fraud warnings were elevated to the most senior levels of the Minnesota state government, meaningful corrective action was delayed or avoided, and payments continued long after credible signs of fraud emerged,” the report states

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Blind Submission To Authority Is Caused By Bad Parenting

By Caitlin Johnstone — Caitlin’s Newsletter

Reading by Tim Foley:

Blind submission to authority is the result of propaganda and indoctrination, but it’s also the result of bad parenting. Raising kids who aren’t allowed to say no to you is raising adults who don’t think anyone should be allowed to oppose their rulers.

That’s mainly what you’re seeing in the comments section of any viral police brutality video with people defending the cop’s actions and saying the victim should have complied with commands more perfectly. All they’re really saying is “Don’t disobey Daddy and you won’t get smacked!”

You can see their parenting in their faces when conversing about politics and news in person. Discuss the latest act of war or abuse with someone who’s been trained to reflexively obey authority and you can watch them running calculations trying to find excuses to justify why the powerful are correct in this given instance, even if you’re presenting them with brand new information. They never pause to reflect on whether their apologia is grounded in facts or morality; they begin with the assumption that the authority figure must be correct and work backward from there.

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By Anthropic — Anthropic

Today we’re launching Claude Fable 5: a Mythos-class1 model that we’ve made safe for general use.

Fable 5’s capabilities exceed those of any model we’ve ever made generally available. It is state-of-the-art on nearly all tested benchmarks of AI capability, showing exceptional performance in software engineering, knowledge work, vision, scientific research, and many other areas. The longer and more complex the task, the larger Fable 5’s lead over our other models.

Releasing a model this capable comes with risks. Without safeguards, Fable 5’s capabilities in areas like cybersecurity could be misused to cause serious damage. We’ve therefore launched the model with safeguards that mean queries on some topics will instead receive a response from our next-most-capable model, Claude Opus 4.8. To release the model both safely and quickly, we’ve tuned these safeguards conservatively—they’ll sometimes catch harmless requests, though they trigger, on average, in less than 5% of sessions. With more capable models arriving in the coming months, we’re working to improve our safeguards and reduce false positives as quickly as we can.

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By Artist Highlight Contributor

For years, soprano Claire Stadtmueller performed on some of the world’s most recognized stages, including Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. Yet her latest project moves beyond traditional opera into something more personal, provocative, and deeply theatrical. The motto of Aeon Opera, the nonprofit organization behind the production, is “You’ve lived it. We sing it.” Stadtmueller’s musical drama was born of her experience presenting legislation to end weather modification and geoengineering, as well as public policy discussions regarding electromagnetic fields associated with cell towers and smart utility meters. The conflict experienced in contemporary society is reflected onstage through themes exploring centralized systems, surveillance, and governance, individual resistance, and differing perspectives among characters, as well as individuals navigating complex societal systems with varying levels of awareness.

The world premiere of The End Of Tyranny is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Connecticut, with livestream access available for audiences worldwide. Featuring twenty instrumentalists and vocal soloists traveling from six states, the show features eclectic musical styles: symphonic, Big Band, music theatre and opera.

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By Rhoda Wilson — The Exposé

Ebola is rare and unlikely to cause a pandemic. Despite this, the World Health Organisation has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern (“PHEIC”).

The true cause of Ebola outbreaks is unlikely to be wild animals, as claimed by the WHO, but rather gain-of-function research being conducted in laboratories across the globe, including in the regions where these outbreaks occur.

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Elon Musk Provides a provide a technical update on SpaceX’s capability to manufacture, launch, and operate AI satellites at scale as the business case for the SpaceX IPO on June 8th 2026

TLDR 7 Minute Video - Is the SpaceX IPO a Scam?

Brain Wang of Next Big Future Provides His Analysis

June 4, 2026 STARBASE, Texas – Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”) today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 555,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock to the public. In addition, SpaceX intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 83,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be $135.00 per share. SpaceX has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas under the ticker symbol “SPCX.” Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities will act as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Allen & Company LLC, Cantor, Needham & Company, Raymond James, Societe Generale, Stifel, William Blair, BTG Pactual, ING, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., Mirae Asset Securities, Mizuho, and Santander will act as co-managers.

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By Kenny Carmody — Kenny Carmody

“Every crisis reveals something about human nature. The pandemic revealed something most of us were not prepared to see, about compliance, about conscience, and about the small minority who refused.”

Every obedience experiment in history had the same overlooked finding.

Not everyone complied.

In Milgram’s laboratory at Yale in 1961, 65 percent of participants delivered what they believed were potentially lethal electric shocks to a stranger, simply because a man in a white coat told them to. The world remembered that number. It became the defining fact of the experiment. The evidence of how easily ordinary people could be led to do terrible things.

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by Need to Know News — TalkTV and The New American

Parts of Belfast, Ireland were turned into a war zone after a 30-year old Sudanese migrant, Hadi Alodid, allegedly stabbed and tried to behead an Irishman, Stephen Ogilvie, who is disabled and suffers from schizophrenia. Mr. Ogilvie was stabbed in the face, neck and back and suffers from serious wounds in addition to the loss of his left eye. He is in critical condition. A bystander stopped the attacker by repeatedly hitting him with a hurley sports bat.

Masked rioters in the loyalist district (Protestants loyal to Britain) torched homes suspected of housing migrants, a Middle Eastern supermarket, a bus and police cars after the attack. Journalist Andy Ngo identified the protesters as mostly Protestant youths.

The situation is complex due to the decades-long conflict known as ‘The Troubles’ between the loyalists and Irish Catholics that lasted from 1969 – 1998. Some loyalists engaged in paramilitary violence and killed hundreds of Catholic civilians. According to AI, the primary political goal of loyalists is to prevent a united Ireland [between Protestants and Catholics]. However, some reports indicate Irish Catholics and Protestants are currently joining together against migrants.

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Upcoming Liberty Events

Derrick Broze – The 2026 Activation Tour, Multiple Cities, US, May 1st – July 26th, 2026

Honoring Hero Johnny Hurley, Arvada, CO, US, June 21st, 2026

Porcupine Freedom Festival, June 21st – 28th, 2026

Man Camp, Henniker, New Hampshire, US, June 21st – 28th, 2026

Weare Fair, Weare, NH, US, June 23rd – 24th, 2026

Why Is The Healthcare System Broken?, Windham, New Hampshire, US, June 27th, 2026

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

FreedomPalooza 2026, Northumberland, NH, US, July 8th – 13th, 2026

The End of Tyranny, New Britain, CT, US & Online, July 11th, 2026

Approaching Humanity, Phoenix Area, AZ, US, July 17th – 18th, 2026

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

The Natural Freedom Summit – Reclaim Your Health. Reignite Your Purpose. Reconnect with Nature, Online Event, Dates TBA, 2026

From Isolation to Action – Finding (OR Creating!) the Freedom Movement in Your Community! - June 14th 2026 – On-line

Join Etienne, the Art of Liberty Foundation and the crew from CounterForce Alliance in a free streaming event on June 14th on how to find OR create OR grow a local liberty group in your area! You can register and peruse our list of local Liberty groups around the world on the same page: https://artofliberty.org/liberty-groups/

Approaching Humanity - Phoenix Area, AZ - Join Larken and Amanda Rose for a live event and book launch focused on truth, freedom, and responsibility. Tickets and info at TheRoseChannel.com/humanity.

Memes Bonanza

T ruth Music of the Week

Folk Singer Brendan Daniel: To See the Cage is to Leave It & Organized Crime is Touring New Hampshire for Next Week’s PorcFest!

Brendan Daniel is going to be playing a variety of shows in New Hampshire over PorcFest starting next week. See below for the links to the PorcFest website and at least one flyer promoting his appearance at the Weare Fair on Wednesday June 24th. His website shows other New Hampshire gigs on the 25th, 26th and 28th so catch him somewhere in New Hampshire over PorcFest! He is also playing FreedomPalooza on July 8th!

Folk singer Brendan Daniel picks up where Oliver Anthony left off, exposing the big secret of the “Rich Men North of Richmond“: that “government” is a technique of inter-generational organized crime to rob and control populations.

Brendan’s song, To See the Cage is to Leave It, was inspired by the book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many by Etienne de la Boetie2, founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation.

Brendan has another song: Organized Crime, was based on my 1st book: “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

Distributed PorcFest Starts Next Weekend

Etienne at a Previous ManCamp working some Iron!

PorcFest, the annual festival of the Free State Project kicks off next week in New Hampshire. Usually the event is held at Rogers Campground in Lancaster, NH. Here is a summary I did from 2023, this year it is distributed with events all over New Hampshire. Here are some of the ones that look the most interesting. If you ever wanted to check out New Hampshire then drive up and kick around for a weekend or two. You definitely want to check out: The Quill, the oldest Porcupine clubhouse in the State. ManCamp is great for teaching your kids the basics of blacksmithing, butchering, and other things every man should know + they are hosting a Bardo Farms Pig Roast. Visit the beach, spend a day at a lake, have a blast. The complete schedule is at : https://community.fsp.org/porcfest/

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The Facebook Group Jeremy Kauffman is a fed sent to destroy the liberty movement is now up to 157 207 225 249 257 members

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