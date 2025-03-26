Etienne Note: Roger supported the Art of Liberty Foundation's #THICKREDLINE Project during "the Covid" to help Sheriff's deputies and police officers to say NO! collectively to lockdowns, mask mandates and victimless crimes. When liberty activist David Rodrigues was targeted and arrested for peaceful noncompliance for "The Covid," thrown into jail, and threatened with mandatory vaccination and a psychiatric evaluation, Roger donated to help us create a website and media campaign to publicize his plight and build community support for his release. I imagine if everyone who Roger has ever quietly helped knew about this video, there would be dozens if not hundreds of similar comments.

by Roger, freerogernow.org

This week, something powerful happened.

A group of individuals—mothers, educators, athletes, community leaders—stepped forward to share how Roger Ver changed their lives. Not because he asked them to. Not for recognition. But because the time has come to tell the truth.

They came forward to speak about the man they know. A quiet philanthropist. A force for good.

From disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey to rebuilding communities in Antigua...

From funding a nonprofit school on the brink of closure to supporting women's tech education in Nigeria...

From paying for a life-changing surgery to helping a grieving family stay afloat...

Roger Ver was there. Privately. Humbly. Without fanfare or expectation.

"He didn't ask for anything in return," one individual shared. "No one even knew it was him."

But now, these voices are rising.

Not to praise a public figure—but to defend a friend, a mentor, a humanitarian whose actions have spoken far louder than his name ever could.

🎥 Watch the moving video of people sharing how Roger helped them:

At a time when Roger faces a legal battle with life-altering consequences, these testimonials are a reminder of who he really is—a man who consistently used his success to lift others up.

Their message is clear:

"Roger is one of the good men left in this world."

As supporters of justice, innovation, and human decency, we owe it to Roger to make sure these stories are heard.

Please watch, share, and stand with us as we continue the fight to bring Roger home.

With hope,

— The Free Roger Now Team

www.FreeRogerNow.org

View Source

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.