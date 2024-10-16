by standforhealthfreedom

Our Stand: At-A-Glance

States have the right to make rules for identification and governance of their population.

U.S. DHS is pushing to enforce “REAL ID,” basically a national ID, as quickly as it can.

The REAL ID program is run by the Department of Homeland Security and is a product of the surveillance state that grew out of 9/11.

The REAL ID has the potential to eventually be used as a vaccine passport and to suffocate many liberties.

Americans have been promised time and time again that we would not be subject to a national ID.

Does your license have a star on it? If so, you are part of the federal REAL ID program.

Even though states have accepted REAL ID in their laws, only 56% of licenses and IDs in the country are REAL ID compliant.

In light of this lack of implementation, the compliance deadline has been pushed ahead for years, but now DHS wants it done.

The most recent REAL ID compliance deadline is May 7, 2025.

Instead of pushing out the deadline again, DHS wants to stick with it but provide a 2-year grace period for federal agencies to require the star on your card.

DHS estimates 96% of federal agencies will not use their grace period.

The REAL ID is totally unnecessary; Americans can use a passport at federal facilities and for air travel… so what is it really for?

There is a comment period open until midnight, Tuesday, October 15, 2024, for Americans to tell the U.S. government what we think of a REAL ID compliance deadline by May 7, 2025. Click the box on the right to make your voice a part of the public record of resistance to tyranny.

The Federal register will delete comments that copy paste. Therefore, we can’t give you a script. Use the talking points below as inspiration for your comment.

Americans do not want a national ID card, and more than one president has assured us it would not be implemented. A national identification card has the potential for serious misuse and abuse by an overreaching government. Our states are the wall between us and a federal government out of control, but dangerously states have opened a gate for tyranny to walk through by adopting REAL ID. There are 5 states that do not offer an opt-out of REAL ID. Urge DHS to add that as a rule. DHS notes in its proposed rule, “In states that offer noncompliant cards, a substantial number of individuals choose to obtain a noncompliant card,” showing that Americans want this option! When an agency notices a lot of people taking action, it means something. The fact that this rulemaking is proposed means DHS was facing the idea of pushing the deadline out again. The reason it keeps getting pushed out is because of noncompliance. Even though states adopted REAL ID rules, states are not prioritizing implementing it, and Americans are opting out at “substantial” rates! Urge DHS to push the deadline out again, giving Americans time to wake up to this back-door national ID agenda, and get states to repeal the law and take back their right to police and govern their own citizens. DHS does not want to extend the deadline again, because they want to force compliance. However, we can argue it is reasonable, responsible, and right to extend the deadline when states still don’t have infrastructure for giving the card out, when almost half the country would be facing a card-carrying deadline they’re not ready for when agencies take a hard line. Further, phased compliance will cost taxpayers additional money as each agency decides how to implement the grace period, costing time paid to employees to dream it up and implement it as well as potentially new computing and database resources. Agencies could incur costs if they need to interact with someone who does not have a REAL ID by necessitating the agency to meet them offsite, as pointed out by DHS in the proposal. Another reason to urge DHS to extend the deadline again is because this notice does not take into account what would happen if another pandemic is declared, or there is some other emergency that draws state resources out and away from enforcing the federal plan. The “consequences” of not having a REAL ID would remain, regardless of whether a person could comply if they wanted to. This proposed rule would give federal agencies the option to take a hard line on enforcing REAL ID on May 7, 2024, but gives no grace period to Americans subject to enforcement. DHS anticipates 96% of federal agencies will not use a phased grace period, based on conversations with the 434 federal agencies themselves. Does it make sense to make a law based on the needs of 4% of federal agencies? The rule points out that agencies may have a wave of applications for REAL ID as the deadline looms, leading to delays in distribution. What happens to the people who want a REAL ID that’s delayed, if an agency takes a hard line on enforcing? There should be a grace period for Americans before there is grace for an agency that exists only because we let it. DHS specifically wants comments on the grace period length. The agency considered up to 5 years. A longer grace period is not the ideal or truly desired option–it’s damage control that would give Americans more time to fight REAL ID. In fact, the notice states, “DHS did not select three, four, or five years because DHS believes a time period longer than 2 years would further delay the security benefits of REAL ID and is unlikely to provide the same incentive for individuals to obtain a compliant [driver’s license or identification].” Whose security are they talking about? Americans, or the federal government? DHS sees the more time we have, the more time we can fight.

OUR STAND: The Full Story

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security wants to usher in a national ID as quickly as it can. Comments are open in the Federal Register until midnight October 15, 2024, for you to tell them what you think of that.

Many Americans have heard of the REAL ID, but how many know what it is? Ready or not, a deadline is approaching that almost half of Americans are unprepared for, when the federal government wants to “enforce” with “consequences” a requirement that all Americans have a star on their license or ID, showing their compliance with federal plans.

Does your driver’s license or state ID have a star on it? If so, you are marked as “REAL ID” compliant. But what does that mean? It means a whole lot more than getting on an airplane or visiting a federal building, which is what we were told it was all about.

A notice in the Federal Register gives Americans the opportunity to weigh in on that deadline, which is May 7, 2025.

Background

In 2005, in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the federal government seized the opportunity to pass sweeping laws that laid the groundwork for a surveillance state, which they called “homeland security.” Many Americans have no idea the groundwork for vaccination passports (and a national ID) has already been laid. The U.S. REAL ID Act was signed into law in 2005, attempting to establish federal standards for state-issued licenses and identifications. The trick was, though, states had to adopt it.

Make no mistake about it, the federal government is using the states to strong-arm you into accepting a federal takeover of the state government’s role, by tricking the states into creating a national identification. And they’re making no secret that they are bullying people into compliance, saying Americans should “anticipate consequences” if they don’t get a star on their license or identification showing they complied with federal requirements for their state-issued photo ID.

Right now, it is claimed REAL ID is required for air travel or to enter federal buildings. How many people believe it will stay that limited? The government itself acknowledges it will grow. Once the infrastructure for this national identification is in place, willingly if blindly adopted by all the states, it will require almost no effort to expand the requirements for REAL ID to include other “minimum” information (maybe vaccination status?), and to require more data to be issued a card, and for that card to be required for access to more and more public spaces and services. The federal government fully intends to expand its use, which we know because the law states it can be used for “any other purposes that the Secretary of Homeland Security shall determine.”

What has the Department of Homeland Security seen as a threat to national security over the years? Free speech is at the top of their list.

