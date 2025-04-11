REAL ID Required for U.S. Travelers beginning May 7, 2025
As of May 7, 2025, U.S. travelers will need to present a REAL ID compliant license/ID or another acceptable form of identification to board commercial flights.
by Defense Travel Management Office
As of May 7, 2025, U.S. travelers will need to present a REAL ID compliant license/ID or another acceptable form of identification to board commercial flights. Travelers who fail to produce a REAL ID or an accepted alternative may not be allowed through TSA security checkpoints.
Children under 18 are not required to provide identification when traveling within the United States.
REAL ID-compliant cards have a star marking on the upper top portion of the card. If the card does not have one of these markings, it is not REAL ID-compliant and won’t be accepted as proof of identity. A U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents, are acceptable alternatives to a REAL ID. Other acceptable forms of ID accepted at TSA Checkpoints include a U.S. passport or U.S. passport card, DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST), and state-issued Enhanced Driver’s License. For a complete list of acceptable alternative forms of identification, visit TSA.gov, or for more information, visit DHS.gov.
You don't need it, you can use a passport. I opted out.