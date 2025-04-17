by Matt Agorist

This May, the long-delayed enforcement of the Real ID Act finally kicks in. Originally passed in 2005 under the guise of post-9/11 security, Real ID standardizes driver’s licenses nationwide and ties them into a federal identification system. What started as a measure to "secure the skies" has now become a cornerstone in what many privacy advocates fear is a looming surveillance state.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, after May 7, 2025, Americans without a Real ID will be barred from entering federal facilities and boarding commercial flights. It's being sold as a benign upgrade to our ID system—but the implications run far deeper.

The recent passage of the SAVE Act has only intensified these concerns. Marketed as a voter integrity measure, it mandates documentary proof of citizenship—such as a passport, birth certificate, or Real ID—to register to vote. While supporters call it common sense, critics argue it sets a dangerous precedent. A centralized system used to verify voting eligibility today could easily expand into other facets of life tomorrow.

Opposition isn’t just coming from civil liberties groups like the ACLU. It’s coming from liberty-minded conservatives like Rep. Thomas Massie, who called Real ID "real stupid" and warned that "It does nothing to stop terrorism, but creates a national database which can be used to track law-abiding citizens." He’s not wrong

Massie also connected Real ID to a web of other federal systems like E-Verify, the No-Fly List, and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). He sees them not as isolated programs, but as interlocking tools of control. It’s a view that has long been mocked by mainstream outlets—until recently.

Because now, even Kristi Noem is issuing warnings. The South Dakota governor and former congresswoman released a video describing Real ID as a federal overreach that "paves the way for a national surveillance system."

But perhaps the most revealing confirmation of this agenda comes not from an American politician—but from the World Economic Forum. In 2022, the WEF outlined its vision for a fully integrated digital identity system. This "digital twin," as they called it, would unify your passport, social security number, biometric data, online activity, and more.

