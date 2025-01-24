by Mike LaChance

CNN is laying off hundreds of employees this week, as soon as Thursday. The struggling network can’t seem to get out of its own way.

Like MSNBC, CNN saw its ratings crash immediately following the election in November and has not recovered. Anyone who has observed the entirely predictable antics of Jim Acosta knows why people are not tuning in to watch.

One of the frustrating aspects of the news about the layoffs is that the people who are being let go are low-level employees, not the on-air ‘talent’ employees who are directly responsible for the state the network finds itself in today.

The network could save a lot more money by getting rid of Democrat activists like Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s CNN plans to lay off hundreds of employees Thursday as it refocuses the business around a global digital audience, according to people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs come as CNN is rearranging its linear TV lineup and building out digital subscription products. The cuts will help CNN lower production costs and consolidate teams, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic changes.

Certain shows that are produced in New York or Washington may move to Atlanta, where production can be done more cheaply, said the people. For the most part, the job cuts won’t affect CNN’s most recognizable names, who are under contract, said the people. CNN has about 3,500 employees worldwide.

CNN could be on their way to bankruptcy.

This news comes just after CNN lost a defamation case that could cost them tens of millions.

At least they still have Scott Jennings. He is the only reason to watch the channel at all.

