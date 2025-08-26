By Marcus Lu Graphics/Design: Sam Parker

Ranked: The World’s Most Powerful Cars in 2025

Key Takeaways

The Koenigsegg Gemera boasts 2,300 horsepower (hp), making it the most powerful car of 2025—remarkably, it’s also a four-seater.

Extreme power doesn’t always correlate with extreme price tags, as shown by the Lucid Air Sapphire which delivers 1,234 hp at a “bargain” price of $251,000.

From hybrid hypercars to high-output EVs, the amount of horsepower that today’s cars can generate is truly impressive.

In this infographic, we rank the 20 most powerful cars of 2025, spanning gasoline, hybrid, and fully electric powertrains.

Data & Discussion

The data for this ranking comes from Motor1. It details the horsepower, pricing, and origins of the most extreme production vehicles available in 2025.

While price tags often run into the millions, some surprising entries challenge the notion that power always comes with exclusivity.

Koenigsegg and Sweden’s Role in Hypercar Engineering

Koenigsegg remains a standout in this ranking as the only Swedish manufacturer on the list. Its flagship Gemera produces 2,300 hp, not only topping the global leaderboard but also defying convention by being a four-seater hybrid.

While the standard Gemera pairs a 3-cylinder twin-turbo engine with three electric motors for 1,700 hp, the upgraded 2,300 hp version utilizes a V8 engine and a single electric motor.

Sweden’s engineering reputation has traditionally leaned toward safety and practicality, but Koenigsegg has carved out a unique niche in the hypercar market. All of its cars are highly exclusive and cost upwards of $1 million.

Big EV Power from Accessible Brands

Electric vehicles are present throughout this ranking, with models from Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid appearing alongside million-dollar hypercars.

The Tesla Model S Plaid and Rivian R1T Quad Motor both cross the 1,000-horsepower threshold while staying somewhat closer to consumer budgets (The R1T Quad is expected to start at $115,990).

