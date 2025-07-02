By Dorothy Neufeld

Ranked: The Largest U.S. Companies by Revenue in 2025

Key Takeaways

Walmart generated $681 billion in revenue, leading the rankings for the 13th year in a row.

Ranking in second is Amazon, with $637 billion in revenue—but nearly three times the profits as Walmart.

Overall, Cigna Group (#13) saw the biggest jump in annual revenues across the top 25, at 26.6%, followed by Meta Platforms (#21) at 21.9%.

America’s top 25 firms by revenue generate more than $7 trillion in sales annually, often standing as the largest employers across states.

Overall, retail heavyweights Walmart and Amazon lead the pack, while five health care firms rank in the top 10. Although the rankings saw minimal change from 2024, Trump tariffs stand to shake up corporate America, with firms such as Apple and Ford revising profit forecasts looking ahead.

This graphic shows the largest U.S. companies by revenue, based on data from Fortune via 50Pros.

The U.S. Corporate Giants Dominating Revenues

Below, we show America’s leading companies by revenue based on their latest fiscal reports:

With $681 billion in revenues, Walmart tops the rankings by a sizable margin.

Recently, its e-commerce business surpassed $100 billion in sales with approximately 12% of Americans saying thy have a Walmart+ subscription. In 2024, the value of this segment was roughly 20% of Amazon’s—up from about 10% in 2017.

While Amazon stands in second in the rankings, it boasts three times the profits of Walmart largely thanks to its cloud services division, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Despite generating just 16.9% of total revenues, AWS drives about 50% of the firms profits. Since 2023, the firm’s operating margin has expanded by 72%.

With $400 billion in revenues, UnitedHealth Group falls in third—exceeding giants like Apple and ExxonMobil. However, the company is facing multiple headwinds in 2025, including the resignation of its CEO and a criminal probe from the Justice Department into its Medicaid practices.

Given increased scrutiny, the company downgraded its 2025 earnings forecast as its share performance sharply underperforms its peers.

