By Jenna Ross Graphics & Design Jennifer West, Athul Alexander

Ranked: The Biggest Currency Drops So Far in 2025

Key Takeaways

The Venezuelan bolívar has fallen the most so far in 2025 amid high inflation and uncertain oil revenue.

Six of the 10 biggest currency drops were in African countries.

Can you count on the value of your currency holding relatively steady? The answer to this question will depend on where you live, along with economic circumstances.

The second graphic in our Digital Dollar Series, created in partnership with Plasma, highlights currencies that have seen the biggest drops so far in 2025.

When Currency Takes the Plunge

In the first half of 2025, the Venezuelan bolívar saw a large decline. Consider this: on January 1, it would have taken 52 Venezuelan Bolivars to buy one U.S. dollar. By June 27, you would need 106 Bolivars to buy one U.S. dollar.

The currency’s value has been quite volatile for decades. Most recently, the bolívar has been declining due to high inflation, dwindling dollar reserves, the end of a fixed exchange rate, and uncertain oil revenue amid U.S. sanctions.

After the bolívar, the South Sudanese Pound has seen the second-largest currency drop. The IMF projects that South Sudan will be the worst performing economy in 2025.

South Sudan has faced disrupted oil production due to war in neighboring Sudan, through which it transports oil to international customers. This has led to a significant decline in export revenues estimated at $7 million per day. On top of this the country faces hyperinflation and political instability.

Finding Stability With Digital Dollars

For people living in countries with declining currencies, it’s not always easy to access more stable currencies like the U.S. dollar. Physical cash may be scarce, and countries may have limited foreign currency reserves.

This is where stablecoins come in. Pegged to assets like the U.S. dollar, stablecoins help people preserve the value of their money. With just a smartphone, even people without bank accounts can access them—providing a fast, accessible way to protect their finances.

Continue reading...

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.