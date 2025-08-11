by Niccolo Conte Graphics/Design: Joyce Ma

The 20 Largest Cryptocurrencies by Market Cap

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin remains the largest cryptocurrency with a $2.36 trillion market capitalization, more than 5x larger than the next largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum.

Layer 1 tokens and stablecoins dominate the rest of the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies, however, memecoin Dogecoin still ranks ninth with a $37 billion market cap.

Cryptocurrencies are among the most volatile and innovative asset classes of the past decade. While thousands of tokens exist, only a few command the lion’s share of market value.

This infographic ranks the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization using data from CoinGecko, offering a snapshot of the crypto hierarchy as of July 25th, 2025.

It highlights the dominance of major players like Bitcoin and Ethereum, while also showcasing the variety of layer 1 tokens, stablecoins, and memecoins in the mix.

Bitcoin Dominates Crypto Market Cap at $2.36 Billion

At over $2.3 trillion in market cap, Bitcoin continues to tower over the rest of the crypto market.

As shown in the data below, its valuation is more than five times higher than Ethereum’s, the next largest token.

Despite newer technologies and competitors, Bitcoin remains the flagship asset due to its widespread adoption and fixed supply structure. Its dominance also reflects the strong institutional interest in the cryptocurrency, with many asset managers now including Bitcoin in investment portfolios and ETFs.

Ethereum holds a strong second place at $435 billion. As a smart contract platform, it powers much of the decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT ecosystems. Other Layer 1 platforms like Solana and Tron also appear in the top 20, each with multi-billion dollar market caps.

These platforms compete to offer faster transactions and lower fees, aiming to become the backbone for the next-generation of decentralized application

Stablecoins and Memecoins Among Largest Cryptocurrencies

Tether and USD Coin, two of the most prominent stablecoins, continue to play a crucial role by providing liquidity and price stability within the crypto ecosystem. Together, they account for over $180 billion in market cap.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin—a cryptocurrency born from internet culture—still commands a spot in the top 10 with $37 billion, underscoring the influence of community-driven speculation in this space.

