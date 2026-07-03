By Julia Wendling, Jenna Ross and Jennifer West - Visual Capitalist

Ranked: America’s 20 Highest-Paying College Degrees

The highest-paying college degrees can shape a graduate’s earning potential for decades. While factors like industry, location, and experience influence salaries, some majors consistently lead to higher pay than others.

This visualization, created in partnership with Terzo as part of the Markets in a Minute series, ranks America’s highest paying college degrees based on median mid-career wages. The data comes from the New York Fed and highlights which majors deliver the strongest long-term earning potential in 2024.

Engineering Dominates the Highest-Paying College Degrees

Engineering majors claim many of the top spots in the rankings. Chemical engineering leads the list with a median mid-career wage of $135k. Computer engineering and aerospace engineering follow close behind at $131k and $130k, respectively.

Electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and civil engineering also rank among the highest paying college degrees. These fields benefit from sustained demand across manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and advanced technology industries.

Engineers also earn some of the highest salaries immediately after graduation. Recent graduates typically make between $75k and $90k annually, giving many engineering majors a strong head start.

Technology Degrees Continue to Deliver Strong Earnings

Technology-focused majors also offer impressive returns. Computer science ranks fifth overall, with a median mid-career wage of $120k.

Information systems and management also appears among the top-paying degrees. As companies invest in artificial intelligence, automation, and digital transformation, graduates with technical skills remain in high demand.

Business and Science Degrees Offer Competitive Pay

Not all of the highest paying college degrees fall within engineering or technology. Economics ranks ninth, with a median mid-career wage of $115k. Finance follows at $112k, while business analytics reaches $109k.

Several science majors also make the list. Physics, biochemistry, and mathematics each deliver median mid-career wages of $100k or more. These disciplines provide analytical and quantitative skills that employers value across many industries.

What the Highest Paying College Degrees Mean for Leaders

Compensation remains one of the largest expenses for most organizations. Understanding which degrees command the highest wages can help CFOs benchmark talent costs, identify skills shortages, and plan future workforce investments.

In a market where success increasingly depends on maximizing existing assets, contract data has become an important source of untapped value. NirvanAI helps businesses unlock insights hidden within their contracts, turning complex data into actionable intelligence. For CFOs, that means faster decisions, lower risk, and a clearer view of opportunities across the organization.

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