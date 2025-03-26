by Kayla Zhu Article/ Editing: Niccolo Conte Graphics/ Design: Sabrina Lam



Ranked: Billionaire Wealth By Country 2024

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

As of April 2024, Forbes estimates there are over 2,700 billionaires worldwide, with a combined net worth of $14.2 trillion.

But even among the ultra-rich, wealth is far from evenly distributed, with a significant concentration in just a few countries and among a small group of individuals.

This graphic visualizes the total wealth held by billionaires in the top 11 countries with the greatest billionaire wealth.

The data comes from Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2025.

Which Country’s Billionaires Hold the Most Wealth?

Below, we show the total wealth held by billionaires in 11 countries in 2024.

American billionaires hold the lion’s share of global billionaire wealth, collectively controlling $5.7 trillion—more than the combined wealth of their counterparts in the next 10 countries ($5.5 trillion).

According to Knight Frank, the U.S. is home to 30% of the world’s billionaires and accounts for 40% of total billionaire wealth, the highest share in a decade.

However, since Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, several prominent American billionaires, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bernard Arnault, have collectively lost $209 billion due to declining stock values and market downturns.

While the U.S. is currently home to the most billionaires, many of the world’s wealthiest individuals are on the move.

Between 2015 to 2025, China has seen the greatest net gain of billionaires in comparison to any other global region.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.