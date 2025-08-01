By Pallavi Rao Graphics/Design: Amy Kuo

Ranked: 25 Richest Countries in the World, by Three Metrics

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app.

Key Takeaways

Luxembourg’s immense GDP per capita ($141K) masks the fact that much of it is generated by non-residents who commute in to work.

Qatar’s oil windfall lifts GDP per capita ($72K) but that hasn’t translated into broader wealth.

English-speaking countries translate middling GDP per capita into high median wealth through property ownership and strong pension systems.

Generating national wealth and distributing it to people are distinctly different economic challenges.

Previously when we’ve covered 25 richest countries, we did so by GDP per capita alone. As a result, tiny states and global city-states tended to dominate the top of the rankings.

Introducing per capita income and median wealth per adult paints a more nuanced picture. It shows that where money is produced is not always where it ultimately accumulates.

The data for this visualization comes from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the UBS Global Wealth Report 2024.

It compares each country’s 2025 GDP per capita, 2024 GNI per capita, and median adult wealth in 2024 to reveal three very different “rich lists.”

Skip to the last section to see what each metric measures and how it’s different.

Small But Mighty Economies Lead GDP Per Capita Rankings

Luxembourg, Ireland, and Switzerland each produce more than $100,000 in GDP per resident—levels more than double the OECD average.

However, their success isn’t always reflective of broader economic health and is instead fueled by outsized financial hubs and headquarters-friendly tax regimes.

In fact, GDP as a headline figure alone can be misleading: roughly half of Luxembourg’s workforce lives across the border, while Ireland’s corporate profit shifting inflates its figures.

Iceland, Singapore, and Norway round out the top tier countries by GDP per capita, highlighting how specialized niches—from tourism to logistics to oil—can supercharge per person national output.

Income per Capita vs. Median Wealth

Switching to Gross National Income (GNI) per capita shifts the spotlight toward energy exporters and global investment centers.

Bermuda, Norway, and Switzerland all crack (or come close to craking) the six-figure income territory thanks to hydrocarbons or financial services.

Yet when median adult wealth is considered, Australia, Belgium, and Hong Kong rise to the summit.

Note: As UBS puts it: median wealth is simply the level at which half the population is better off and the other half is worse off. It is possible that no one in a country actually possesses the listed median wealth figure.

In Australia’s case, decades of compulsory superannuation have built deep pension savings, while Belgium enjoys high home ownership and generous social safety nets.

Qatar, by contrast, slips to 22nd in wealth despite ranking 10th in GDP output, underscoring a thinner distribution of prosperity.

Old Money Countries Still Dominate Personal Fortunes

Europe accounts for 15 of the 25 richest nations by median wealth, underscoring the long-running advantage of mature capital markets, universal healthcare, and social transfers that steadily build net worth.

North America places twice—Canada and the U.S.—while Asia features through trade hubs (Hong Kong, Singapore) and advanced manufacturers (Japan, South Korea, Taiwan).

Even so, dynamic newcomers are climbing fast: New Zealand is ahead of France in both GNI and median adult wealth, and Israel’s start-up economy propels it above Italy for two out of three metrics.

The differing league tables show that how you measure “richest” singificantly changes who finishes on top.

The Difference in GDP, GNI, and Median Wealth

This is what each metric is measuring:

GDP per capita : Reflects total economic activity attributed to a country in a single year, divided by the population.

GNI per capita: Reflects the average income earned by residents rather than just what is produced within the country’s borders.

UBS’s median wealth per adult: Reflects the median net worth of adults in the country (all assets and investments minus their debts) built over time instead of in a single year.

Thus, GDP per capita tallies what the economy produces each year per person.

But just because the economy “produces” it, doesn’t mean it flows back to its residents. And so, GNI per capita reflects the average income its residents earned in that year, regardless of what the country produced. This includes remittances flowing in from abroad.

And then there’s median wealth per adult,which captures the stock of prosperity people have built up over time…

