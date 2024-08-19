By Sasha Latypova

As a thank you to paid subscribers, this post is made available to paid subscribers first. It will become accessible to all subscribers in a week.

A Big Government solution to any problem is to throw more taxpayers’ money to the same people who are responsible for the problem in the first place. Rand Paul yelled at Fauci in Congress so many times that he developed a dangerous variant of the Stockholm syndrome. He now zealously recites the Gain-of-Function-Gospel-of-Fauci (GOF-GOF) - namely, that deadly and very transmissible viruses will be made by rogue scientists in labs. They are going to be as world-ending as nuclear weapons!! Any minute now… Ignore the fact that the same fear mongering narrative line has been used by the Big Gov/Big Academia/DOD since the 1950’s for same purposes with the same rate of technical success. Yes, many injectable, consumable and aerosolized poisons exist. Poisoning as weapon has been around for millennia, but no transmissible pandemic-causing viruses have been made in labs, despite trillions pouring into this activity for a long time. It is an extremely lucrative endeavor for the Pandemic Preparedness Racket and the Cult of Biodefense. We must stop them, says brave Rand! By “stop them”, he means give them more money, and a brand new regulatory agency , ahem, a “convention”. His solution is the Big Government must do more Big Independent Over$$$ight!

Let me assure you, that I am absolutely 100% for terminating any lab and biomanufacturing activity that can be characterized as GOF or GOF-GOF. Examples of what I consider to be bioweapons development activities that should be stopped are in this post. My proposed policy would be to remove all vaccination requirements, strip the CDC and HHS of its unconstitutional powers, cut all NIH/DOD funding to the “infectious disease research”, fire every one of these useless eaters, take down the buildings and rewild the space with forests, so that the m*f*kers can never come back. This way we will also achieve the green sustainability objectives!

But what do I know? I am not a fake-conservative Senator doing fantasy cosplay of GOF-GOF that is “worse than nuclear weapons” in order to build another toll-booth and grab some more monopoly power for the administrative state…

Let’s explore the proposed legislation discussed by Rand Paul on a recent episode of RFK Jr.'s podcast.

Art for today: Sketch from Kyoto, watercolor, 9x12 in.

Rand mentions that he originally believed that “covid virus came from nature, just like SARS in 2003 came from civets” until he read an article by Nicholas Wade on a blogging site Medium. Incidentally, Wade used to work for the bastion of honest hard-hitting journalism, the New York Times, as a science writer, and that makes him highly credible in Rand’s opinion. The article recites standard-issue biodefense baloney:

Virologists like Dr. Daszak had much at stake in the assigning of blame for the pandemic. For 20 years, mostly beneath the public’s attention, they had been playing a dangerous game. In their laboratories they routinely created viruses more dangerous than those that exist in nature. They argued they could do so safely, and that by getting ahead of nature they could predict and prevent natural “spillovers,” the cross-over of viruses from an animal host to people. If SARS2 had indeed escaped from such a laboratory experiment, a savage blowback could be expected, and the storm of public indignation would affect virologists everywhere, not just in China. “It would shatter the scientific edifice top to bottom,” an MIT Technology Review editor, Antonio Regalado, said in March 2020.

He proceeds to fear monger about “deadly viruses from labs are worse then nuclear weapons” and “the next pandemic will be deadly, 5% to 50% mortality” (I think I heard this from Bill Gates, too):

This narrative line has been around for at least 60+ years, and, despite constantly advertised ease and accessibility of making dangerous pathogens in labs, resulted in not a single real epidemic, much less a pandemic of anything.

Just for your historical reference, dear readers, here is a quote from the book “Dr. Mary’s Monkey” by Ed Haslam, recalling a conversation with his father in 1962, i.e. 62 years ago! Haslam’s father was a Harvard-trained medical doctor, working, post-military career, in one of the [already numerous by then] academic bioweapons labs. Attempts to make bioweapons were legal back then, but kept secret from the public. Pestering his father about the research on “monkey viruses from Africa” in the backwater Tulane University, Louisiana, Haslam got these admissions:

… Tulane did not have enough money to fund its own research and was dependent… on drug companies and US government, who consequently dictated what was to be researched…[and dictated the secrecy]. … The main reasons [for secrecy] were: (1) potential public panic over an accidental epidemic, (2) growing public pressure from the animal rights movement, (3) secrecy demanded by covert operations. The possibility of public panic over an accidental epidemic was a real and present danger to both researchers and their financial backers. One bad incident might trigger public outcry that would effectively shut down all research for years. …

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.