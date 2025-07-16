by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Owning a pet is one of the best things you can do to enrich your life. Be it a cat, fish, or a bird, the friendship and love offered by a pet will be precious as you journey through life.

I, myself, have two beloved dogs, Joy and Grace. Their presence adds immense amounts of pleasure and satisfaction to my daily solar noon walks on the beach. They've also become parents themselves, giving birth to a litter of puppies back in March 2025.

My dogs also serve as my humble reminder of our connection to nature, as well as the importance of constantly moving forward, both literally and metaphorically speaking.

That said, I believe our pets deserve the same amount of attention when it comes to their diet. That's why I've prepared this affordable, yet healthy meal plan for would-be pet parents in the hope of giving their dogs a great head start on life.

If you already have a dog, I still recommend following this nutrition plan — it contains everything your dog needs to live long and healthy.

The Staple Ingredients for Your Pup's Homemade Meal

Raising a healthy, happy puppy doesn't have to mean breaking the bank. With a bit of strategic shopping and a focus on nutritious basics, you can build a wholesome diet for your pup that's both cost-effective and packed with essential nutrients. The table below outlines a set of affordable staple foods that serve as the foundation for a balanced homemade puppy diet.

These ingredients are rich in protein, fats, and important micronutrients. More importantly, they're also readily available at budget-friendly prices if you know where to look. This list includes how much you need to buy, rough price estimates, and tips for sourcing them as cheaply as possible, including clever ways to ask your local butcher or shop bulk deals.

Dogs need protein — Dogs are scavenging carnivores by nature, which means most of their diet comes from the prey they consume, particularly protein. In one study, researchers noted that getting enough protein is important to help increase lean body mass in dogs, and they need more of it as they age.1

Aside from helping build muscle, protein is required by animals for important biological processes, such as synthesizing hormones and enzymes.2

•Fats are also important — Dietary fats play a crucial role in pet nutrition in different ways:

◦It's a concentrated energy source

◦It makes up part of the membrane of cells and helps transport nutrients and other substances across the cell membrane

◦It produces metabolites that help control inflammation

◦It contributes to the formation of certain hormones, such as estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone, as well as the formation of bile acids that aid in digestion and absorption of nutrients

◦It acts as a mechanical barrier, insulating the body against heat loss, protecting internal organs, and preventing excess water loss

•What about carbs? — Dogs typically don’t have a nutritional requirement for carbohydrates. Compounding the issue is that most kibble sold is carb-heavy (between 46% and 74%), leading to issues such as canine diabetes. However, dogs still need glucose. As noted in a study published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association:3

"Dogs do not have a dietary requirement for carbohydrate, except during pregnancy and lactation. However, dogs have a metabolic requirement for glucose. Similar to other species, certain tissues and cells (e.g., brain and RBCs) rely on glucose for energy needs."

•Seed oil reset note — If your dog has been eating conventional kibble loaded with industrial seed oils, keep the menu locked on the white rice base for roughly six months; the simple starch gives tissues time to clear stored omega 6 fats. Brand new puppies raised on fresh, species appropriate food from day one can transition sooner.

After the seed oil reset — or immediately for pups with no seed oil history — swap in up to half of the white rice portion with organic oat groats or bran. Oats bring ~10 g of mixed insoluble and soluble fiber per cooked cup, which will feed hind gut microbes and firm stools better than rice

•This meal plan will minimize your vet bills — I believe that this recipe covers everything your puppy will need to grow into a healthy, strong dog. The other benefit here is that you'll be minimizing your veterinary bills, which have been exponentially increasing.4

Don't Throw Away Eggshells

Eggs are one of the most affordable superfoods for both you and your pet. They contain protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients to support optimal health. Interestingly, eggshells, which most people never eat, also help meet important nutritional needs, namely calcium intake.

•Role of calcium in canine health — Like humans, dogs also need calcium for various reasons. In an article from Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, a calcium deficiency during growth increases the risk of limb deformities and fractures, making it essential to a growing pup.5

Calcium is important for other processes as well, such as muscle contraction, neurotransmitter communication, and blood clotting.6

•Eggshells membranes are nutritious — In the earliest days of dogs, they scavenged eggs from birds' nests they were able to find, eating them all (even the shell). As it turns out, the membranes found in these shells are beneficial for joint health.7

•How to choose the best eggs — I recommend looking for organically raised, free-range, pastured eggs. This means that chickens roam and forage outside rather than being fed a grain diet high in linoleic acid (LA).

This ensures that the eggs you and your dog eat have lower polyunsaturated fat (PUF) levels compared to conventionally harvested eggs. To find pastured eggs, make the trip to your local farmers market or health food stores. For in-depth tips on finding the best eggs, read "How to Decode Egg Carton Codes."

