by Brian Wang

Radiant is developing Kaleidos, a portable 1.2-megawatt gas-cooled microreactor, as a potential replacement for diesel generators. It is a pebble bed high temperature gas reactor.

All the components of the compact design would be packaged in a single shipping container, making rapid deployment to remote locations or for disaster relief locations possible.

The company is currently working with Argonne National Laboratory and Idaho National Laboratory through a GAIN voucher to develop computational analysis tools to advance the reactor’s design.

Kaleidos is one of three microreactor designs that could potentially test in the Department’s NRIC DOME — the world’s first microreactor test bed.

Testing could start as early as 2026 and commercialization is targeted for 2028.

In 2023, Radiant Industries, raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, bringing its total capital raised to $54 million with an additional $2.3M in government awards. Founders Fund, Decisive Point, McKinley Alaska, Draper Associates, Cantos, and BoostVC also participated in the round. They will firm up siting the factory and the first five reactors, developing microgrid controls and electricity generating turbomachinery, de-risk fuel sourcing, and shorten the timeline between fueled test and production scale up. Radiant is targeting commercial unit production in 2028.

China has a commercial reactor, HTR-PM. It has been operating since commercially since 2023. They built a 10 MW prototype that started running at full power in 2003. The HTR-PM is a high-temperature gas-cooled (HTGR) pebble-bed reactor, the world’s first power plant of this kind. It is a generation IV design. The technology is based on the HTR-10 prototype reactor.

X-energy is another US pebble bed reactor startup. X-Energy has a lot of funding and has grants and funding from the DOD (Dept of Defense) and the DOE (Dept of Energy). There are concerns that nuclear small modular reactors are not able to meet the low cost goals

Radiant reached a latest technical milestone in June 2024. They are performance testingthe Kaleidos helium circulator at full pressure and temperature. The helium circulator is a centrifugal impeller machine powered by a hermetic motor. Helium was chosen as the primary loop coolant gas thanks to its high specific heat capacity and safety benefits, including a its zero neutron absorption cross-section. The circulator and Kaleidos have been designed to operate for 20 years, with a maintenance interval aligned to core refueling at Radiant’s factory.

Continue reading....

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.