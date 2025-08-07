The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

TomNearBoston
6h

I am so tired of the addictive and tyrranical nature of the "smart" phone I am using that I keep grumbling that I will trade it in for a "dumb" phone next time. All my online business will revert to my home desktop.

But the thought occurs-- how will I be able to access things like event tickets, parking, etc? So much business simply presumes that every customer is using a smartphone. No provision is made for those who refuse.

If our US govt were really what it claims to be -- a representative republic dedicated to the preservation of our individual rights-- the solution would be passage of a modest bill requiring provision for nonelectronic means in all consumer transactions. Or allowing some market-based solution like a company that quickly snailmails you tickets with the infernal Q codes or emails them for you to print them out.

I'm not holding my breath. On the other hand, I'm not giving up either.

Now I'm going to take a walk and read a paperback.

