by Redacted and The Gray Zone

Russia says the US and UK were directly involved in the March 22 terror attack in a Moscow concert hall that left 144 people dead and over 500 injured. At the same time, France is agitating for war against Putin in the Red Sea. The West is on the verge of being devastated in a regional war. Russia said that millions of dollars in cryptocurrency was funneled into Ukraine to fund the massacre with the help of the US and UK. Colonel MacGregor said that the CIA is a rogue agency and that it was involved in the Moscow shooting, along with MI6.

France is having trouble maintaining power over resources such as oil, gas, gold, iron and phosphate in African Sahel grassland nations. The African nations hired the Wagner Group, and when its leader died, Russia rolled Wagner’s forces into the Russian army. Thousands of Russians are in Africa in opposition to the thousands of French military troops also in Africa. Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Sudan, Guinea aim to throw off French control. France is desperate. France is dragging NATO allies into a world war.

Europe went on high alert status for a terror attack following the Moscow shooting while the US remains silent on the matter. DHS hasn’t issued any alerts despite the Islamic State’s warning a terror attacks are coming similar to the one in Moscow. Russian President Putin has ordered mass deportations of illegal immigrants across the country while Joe Biden’s borders remain wide open.

(Note: there is a long investment advertisement at the end of the video that is not part of the news or endorsed by our website).

Investigative reporters Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate explore the evidence and debate over whether the US and UK were involved in the Moscow attack. This video includes an audio clip of John Kerry using ISIS/ ISIL as a tool for regime change in Syria in 2018.

