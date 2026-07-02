Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

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Rebecca Crosby, Popular Information

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump released his 927-page financial disclosure. The filing, which reveals the sources of his income, shows that Trump made at least $2.2 billion in his first year in office.

While Trump is known for being a real estate developer, the filing shows that most of his income now comes from his crypto ventures. According to the report, Trump earned around $1.4 billion from crypto-related businesses. In comparison, Trump “reported over $620 million in real estate, hotel and golf-related income.”

Much of Trump’s crypto-related income is from his most frivolous venture — the Trump meme coin, $TRUMP. Trump launched his meme coin, which is a type of crypto token tied to a celebrity or joke, on January 17, 2025, just days before his inauguration for his second term.

According to the financial disclosures, Trump’s meme coin business, CIC Digital LLC, “generated $636 million in income,” with the majority of it coming from “royalties from a license agreement with Celebration Coins,” Bloomberg reported. The income from Trump’s meme coin business includes money collected from the initial sale of 200 million tokens plus transaction fees that are siphoned off of each trade.

Trump’s reported earnings from the $TRUMP coin prove that the token is great for Trump. But investors in the coin are not reaping the same benefits. Since it first launched, the coin has lost around 97% of its value. The token reached a peak value of over $74 shortly after it launched, but, as of Wednesday, it sits at $1.66, according to Coinbase.

While the companies behind $TRUMP don’t disclose revenue, a Reuters investigation that used blockchain data found that buyers have plowed at least $1.2 billion into $TRUMP. But, based on the price of the coin as of April 30, these holdings were worth only $521 million. This amounted to “a loss of more than $700 million for buyers.” (The value of a $TRUMP token was around $2.40 on April 30, so investor losses are even larger today.)

A software project engineer, Fatime Elrgdawy, told Reuters that she put $2,000 of her savings into $TRUMP after her friend told her about an online post from Trump promoting the launch of the coin. Elrgdawy thought that “it must be a legitimate investment” if Trump was putting his name on it. But as of the end of May, her $TRUMP tokens were worth less than $120. Elrgdawy told Reuters that she now thinks the Trump meme coin “was just a pump and dump scheme.”

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