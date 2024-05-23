by Office of Nuclear Energy, U.S. Department of Energy

A TOUCH OF SALT 🧂: Alpha Tech Research Corp is developing this transportable molten salt microreactor.

Their modular design will deliver 12 megawatts of continuous power and can be combined with multiple units for higher capacity.

The reactor is designed to be shipped by truck and deployed virtually anywhere in the world to bring the clean and reliable attributes of nuclear energy to any community.

Alpha Tech received a GAINnuclear voucher to further commercialize its advanced nuclear technology. The company is working with Argonne National Laboratory

to advance a promising yttrium hydride-based moderator for its microreactor concept. The data will be used to inform the size and design of the reactor.

