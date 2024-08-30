Grant “Prezence” Ellman is a voluntaryist trubador and the musical/lyrical genius behind the top ballad exposing the fraud of Covid: Scam! Prezence is back with Psyop exposing both the trick of the false flag technique AND the ability of the organized crime “government” to put their social media propaganda “into the palm of your hand”

This song drops on Spotify on September 4th. Pre-save the song here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/prezence/psyop

Psyop - Lyrics

Social media deliver propaganda

Chanting down all of the psyop maan!

Another false flag now ay

A propaganda delivery device ya know, boom!

A possibility that people stop buying into the puppetry

Embrace a life fulfilled by what’s in harmony

False election, use discretion, find perfection of our honesty (honest with ourselves right now)

If we honest with ourselves we see theatre for the masses at play (masses at play)

Call the curtain, I’ll determine what to do and what is right for me (self responsibility)

Disengage from the world as a stage, we got to channel our rage into productivity

We got to know absolute ‘stead of relativity, gotta lose attachment to emotional negativity

We got to disengage from the publicity of all the actors, actresses who put us in harm’s way

We got to stop the worship of human sacrifice pedophile, blaze the fire on Babylon and their conspiracy

They comin with another psyop

Stage another false flag plan (false flag plan, ay!)

The first casualty of war is the truth and we ignoring the scam! (ignoring all the scams right now)

Keep on shouting from the roof top

Disengage from Instagram (Instagram ay!)

Cuz social media deliver propoganda to the palm of your hand (palm of your hand)

Social media deliver propaganda

To the palm of your hand!

The media already admitted to all the vaxx damage a little fact sandwich

Between a couple piece of lies on toast, covid misdiagnosed

A big nothin burger reduce a population with injected murder

Public somehow forgotten that MAGA really meant jab of catastrophe, clear people outta the street

Soon replaced by a new definition American idiot shittin’ in diapers can’t formulate a sentence without a script writer

One false flag to the next, look to ya right now look to ya left

No free speech on Twitter or X and the car gonna wreck if ya drive while you text

When your mind always jump from a thing to the next

Men ejaculate to pornhub sex, everybody compete for the baddest flex

Getta new iphone cuz it got better specs

So perplexed people haven’t learned yet, government only give lies and threats

Run a hamster wheel from ya birth to ya death gotta work till you sweat gotta pay that debt

Stop meditate and calm your breath, stop meditate and calm your breath

Stop meditate and calm your breath because

They comin with another psyop

Stage another false flag plan (false flag plan, ay!)

The first casualty of war is the truth and we ignoring the scam! (ignoring all the scams right now)

Keep on shouting from the roof top

Disengage from Instagram (Instagram ay!)

Cuz social media deliver propoganda to the palm of your hand (palm of your hand)

Social media deliver propaganda

To the palm of your hand!

Social media deliver propaganda ay

False flag plan (false flag plan)

Social media deliver propaganda

False flag plan (false flag plan)

Want more of Grant “Prezence” Ellman? Join us at Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona 2024 on where he will be headlining the opening party and leading guests on our Sunday (Fun Day!) hike on the BIG ROCKS! Save the Date: November 1st-3rd and register to get updates on the conference where this year’s theme will be: Voluntaryism - The Good Karma Alternative to Voting for the Lesser of Two Evils in Fake Elections

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org