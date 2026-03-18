by The Prosperity Press

For globally mobile professionals who’ve legally exited their home country’s tax system, finding legitimate tax residency that fits how they actually live is genuinely hard. Próspera’s new Lump-Sum Tax Program was built for exactly that gap: a flat $5,000/year covering all income taxes under Próspera’s Tax Statute, with an officially issued Tax Residency Certificate backed by a real legal framework.

The program is designed for people who are already tax-compliant and need a clear, stable residency structure. U.S. citizens are excluded given citizenship-based taxation rules, and participants must establish a business entity in Próspera’s registry and complete a minimum seven-day annual visit, adding real economic substance to their residency. Comparable programs globally start at $25,000–$100,000+, so the accessibility is notable, but the foundation is the same: transparency and legal clarity. Learn more at nomadlayer.com

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As part of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Tribute to Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek, in cooperation with the Mises Institute and the US Justice Charitable Foundation who provided free copies, the Art of Liberty Foundation is helping promote and distribute the book to anyone who “Goes Paid” as an annual member on Substack OR makes a purchase at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store.

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