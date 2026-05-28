The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

How can any state even think about implementing MBUF programs while still charging excise tax at the pump? One or the other - not both. It is all just tax farming and needs to be stopped if we are ever going to shrink this nightmare government.

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
25m

Nope. Not into another tax scam.

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