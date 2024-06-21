by Derrick Broze

Derrick Broze talks with conscious artist Prezence about his musical and philosophical journey. Grant Prezence Ellman is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer from Sedona, Arizona. He also shares 3 songs from his extensive catalogue of empowering, thought-provoking songs!

Prezence is fiercely devoted to his mission of spreading TRUTH and FREEDOM through radio ready records, vivid videos and lucid live performances.

His 2021 truth-bomb calling out the SCAM of “covid-19” and “government” was censored from Spotify within a week of release.

After making waves with SCAM, Prezence cut a vocal for Dicky Barrett and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on a song featured in The Highwire with Del Bigtree.

His studio work is completely self-produced, mixed, mastered, filmed and edited displaying masterful integration of musicianship, cinema and technology. Prezence brings his productions to the stage, laying down gargantuan grooves on the drum kit while simultaneously spitting soulful vocals.

Follow Prezence:

https://www.prezencemusic.com/

See Prezence at Music and Sky in California: https://musicandsky.com/ref/440/

See him at The People's Reset: UK:

https://www.thegreaterreset.org

