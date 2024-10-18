by Derrick Broze

Brand new song from Prezence featuring 33!

Taxation is Theft is exactly what it sounds like. An anthem for Voluntaryism to expose the ridiculous notion that it's somehow "moral" for a bunch of armed thugs to rob a cut of everyone's income, EVEN if it's for our own, ostensible, "benefit." Government (mind control) and their taxation is NEVER voluntary, and therefore it is ALWAYS immoral. Get as offended as you like! lol.

This song is for those who REFUSE to fund war & genocide, both domestic and overseas, by those who claim to "represent" us. I will never contribute the products of my DIVINE CREATIVITY to pay for the Gaza holocaust, the NATO backed Ukrainian proxy war against Russia, or the more "covert" attacks on the people of my homeland here in the USA.

In the Art of Liberty Foundation’s book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! We break down how “Government” is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations. The book also exposes how an inter-generational organized crime system has been controlling the information the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability about “government” using mandatory “government” schools, scouting, Explorers, JROTC, ROTC, police and military training, monopoly media, propaganda woven into Hollywood films and television shows, and the algorithmic censorship of the internet.

The indoctrination and propaganda have been so successful that many people have never been exposed to the alternative to top-down “government” control.

They falsely believe that voting in rigged elections for the lesser evil is their only choice.

On November 1st-3rd, The Art of Liberty Foundation will be hosting Liberty on the Rocks – Sedona – The Voluntaryism Conference.

Discover the option that is NEVER offered or discussed by the MainStreamMedia or the MainStream Alternative Media: REAL FREEDOM!

We don’t really need “Government!”

All the legitimate services provided by monopoly “government” would be better provided by the free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service companies, arbitration providers, insurance companies, and genuine charities.

Without the government’s mandatory inflationary money and confiscatory taxation, the economy would prosper and the population would be much wealthier and better able to help the poor, needy and disadvantaged.

Come join some of the country’s leading economists, legal experts and political philosophers discuss how the world could have more harmony and prosperity without “government”

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org - In-Person or Virtual – November 1st-3rd

