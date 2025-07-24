The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Guitarman's avatar
Thomas Guitarman
3h

THIS looks like the PERFECT WAY to steal all this as the WEF and others have announced they would do and C.A. Fitts has exposed so perfectly " You will own nothing and be happy" can only occur if they steal it all .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture