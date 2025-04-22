This is a video I recorded with James Roguski, explaining the monstrosity that is the PREP Act and the reasons why we are focusing on the campaign to educate the public about it and ultimately repeal it:

by Sasha Latypova

Brief: The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

1. Purpose - liability shield for those who cause death and injury during arbitrarily declared “public health emergencies”:

The PREP Act (2005) is federal legislation designed to provide immunity from liability for certain individuals and entities involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and administration of "covered countermeasures" during a declared public health emergency. [Wiki]

The Act is activated upon the declaration of a Public Health Emergency (PHE) by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). Such declaration is entirely arbitrary, based solely on the HHS Scy opinion that requires no justification and is non-reviewable by the judiciary branch, nor by Congress.

The PREP Act is currently invoked for countermeasures related to COVID-19, Marburg virus, Ebola, Zika, avian flu, RSV, monkeypox, anthrax, and smallpox. There are no pandemics or epidemics of these diseases in the United States, therefore, these declaration have no basis in reality, nor do they serve any public health interests: Covid emergency extended to Dec 2029 Marburg and Ebola



These are fake “emergencies” currently declared by HHS. There are no pandemics or epidemics of any of these diseases in the US. These declarations are in place solely to spend taxpayers’ money on purchasing unregulated and falsely labeled poisons, force them on duped civilians and military servicemembers, and then avoid any liability for death and injuries caused.

2. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for deploying “Covered Countermeasures”:

The definition of "covered countermeasures" is vague and includes vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, treatments, and other items . This definition can even extend to targeting technologies (mandates for false-positive PCR or lateral flow tests), as well as sophisticated informational weaponry, such as coordinated media lies, propaganda and censorship. Memo re EUA Countermeasures, applicable law PREP Act shields hospital murder protocols as long as HHS orders are followed



3. Liability Protection:

“Covered Persons” : the PREP Act provides a significant liability shield to a wide range of individuals and entities, including manufacturers, distributors, program planners, qualified persons (like pharmacists and pharmacy technicians), and healthcare providers.

As long as these "covered persons" follow the orders of HHS/DOD and comply with protocols, they are generally exempt from civil liability for injuries or deaths resulting from the administration or use of covered countermeasures.

This liability shield applies regardless of the place of employment, and covered persons may be "deemed US Government employees for purposes of this work" .

This protection is even described as potentially covering "bribery, coercion, assault and murder" if they occur within the context of a PREP Act declared emergency and related activities.

While criminal liability is technically not shielded by the PREP Act, the criminal pathway is available only if the state brings criminal charges first and wins: Analysis of possible state-level criminal action under PREP Criminal statutes relevant to covid crimes by state

Products authorized under EUA during a PHE and any products used to treat the injury resulting from use of EUA countermeasures can be considered "countermeasures" under the PREP Act, removing liability and enabling further injuries to the public: All vaccines can be deemed liability-free “countermeasures” while any declaration of emergency is extended



4. Department of Defense (DOD) Involvement:

6. No Legal Recourse for the Injured:

The PREP Act severely limits the ability of individuals injured or the families of those who died after using a covered countermeasure to seek legal remedies.

Lawsuits can only be filed in a three-judge court in the District of Columbia.

Plaintiffs must prove direct causality between the countermeasure and the injury or death AND demonstrate "willful misconduct" on the part of the defendant.

Even if causality and willful misconduct are proven, the defendant is not liable if they followed HHS/DOD orders and reported the injury or death to these agencies within seven days.

To date, covid shot manufacturers, hospitals and doctors participating in murder protocols, the DOD and other defendants successfully invoked "sovereign immunity" as a defense against lawsuits related to PREP Act countermeasures. Only one court, NC Supreme Court found that some state constitutional rights are not preempted by PREP Act.

7. No Oversight:

The PREP Act strips Congress of its authority to oversee or terminate emergency declarations made unilaterally by the HHS Secretary.

It also removes the authority of federal courts to review or nullify these declarations and pre-empts the jurisdiction of the states.

8. Relevant Litigation Discussed on this Substack:

