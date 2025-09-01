by InfoWars and Magic Prepper

Aaron Cohen, a former IDF Special Ops soldier from Israel is pushing ‘Gideon’, the first AI-driven threat prediction/ pre-attack platform for law enforcement using elite engineers from Palantir. Cohen said, “It scrapes the internet 24-7 using an Israeli grade ontology to pull specific threat language and then routes it to local law enforcement.“ He added, “It’s a 24-7 detective. It never sleeps and it’s going to get us in front of these attacks.”

Aaron Cohen, a former IDF Special Ops soldier from Israel is pushing ‘Gideon’, the first AI-driven threat prediction/ pre-attack platform for law enforcement using elite engineers from Palantir. He is using the recent shooting at the Catholic school in Minneapolis to sell his Israeli spyware technology.

The Magic Prepper says there are already four other AI-driven platforms that are targeting you right now in the exact same manner. They include Shadow Dragon that takes personal information and builds a network of individuals’ interactions with others; Data Miner scans X, Facebook, Reddit and other platforms and reports to law enforcement or keeps tabs on protesters and others who oppose the government – the media also uses this service; Babel Street sells phone location data to law enforcement obtained through data brokers (no warrant necessary); Palantir programs have a wide scope of access from data fusion such as DMV records, financial records, social media, and commercial records. Profiles are constructed, behavior is predicted and people are added to watchlists.

Gideon is trying to bypass Constitutional rights through internet skimming.

From InfoWars:

The mass shooting at a Catholic church in Minneapolis Wednesday could have been prevented if an AI-powered threat detection tool had been in place, an ex-Israeli special ops agent told Fox News Wednesday.

Discussing his GIDEON platform, founder Aaron Cohen claimed Robin Westman’s attack on the Annunciation Catholic school that killed two children would have never taken place if law enforcement had been using his predictive policing software.

“I am now about to launch Gideon America’s first ever AI threat detection platform built specifically for law enforcement,” Cohen said, adding, “It scrapes the internet 24-7 using an Israeli grade ontology to pull specific threat language and then routes it to local law enforcement.“

“It’s a 24-7 detective. It never sleeps and it’s going to get us in front of these attacks,” Cohen added.

Cohen has described GIDEON as the “first realtime AI system built to detect threats online before they become attacks. Anonymous networks flagging behavior, predicting danger.”

The system will reportedly scan the entire open internet, including, Reddit, Discord, gaming chats, and fringe blogs, searching for key red flags like “grievance buildup, martyrdom language, tactical planning, school scouting, and extremist indoctrination.”

The predictive policing platform’s similarities to Minority Report-style pre-crime threat detection and inherent privacy concerns were not lost on social media users.

Read full article here…

Critics’ comments:

“Gideon is Israeli military tech turned inward against Americans. This isn’t security—it’s digital occupation. They’re normalizing pre-crime algorithms that will target patriots and Christians first. We’ve seen this movie before.”

“This will only be used on “antisemites” or people who were critical against Israel.”

Continue reading...

Have You Seen James Corbett’s Interview of Etienne? How to Leave the Cage?

Etienne recently appeared on The Corbett Report with James Corbett to discuss his new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

It is definitely one of Etienne’s best interviews ever! If you have ever wanted to share Etienne’s work with your friends, family or colleagues, this is the interview for you. You can get a copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It (press release) by “Going Paid” on Substack AND get access to all FOUR of the Art of Liberty’s Substacks: Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News, The Daily News Digest, and Five Meme Friday. By “Going Paid” you can get access to the full transcript, all the slides, memes, and videos mentioned in the interview: How to Leave the Cage - James Corbett & Etienne de la Boetie2

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.