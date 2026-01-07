by Karen Kingston

January 5, 2026: I’m happy to share with you some good news! After an exhaustive review of childhood vaccine protocols from 20 other nations, the CDC has reduced the number of recommended doses from the childhood vaccine schedule from more than 80 doses to just 22 doses across 9 vaccines and 12 pathogens.

Some vaccines contain more than one pathogen, i.e. Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR).

Some vaccines have up to 4 recommended doses between 2-months and 17 years of age.

Strengthening Transparency and Informed Consent

Per the HHS press release:

“President Trump directed us to examine how other developed nations protect their children and to take action if they are doing better,” Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said. “After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent. This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health.” Under the accepted recommendations, CDC will continue to organize the childhood immunization schedule in three distinct categories.

CDC Recommends 9 Vaccines (12 Pathogens) Across 22 Doses

The CDC category of IMMUNIZATIONS RECOMMENDED FOR ALL CHILDREN includes vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, polio, pertussis, tetanus, diphtheria, Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus (HPV), and varicella (chickenpox).

Immunizations Recommended for Certain High-Risk Groups or Populations

The immunizations recommended for certain high-risk groups or populations are for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, dengue, meningococcal ACWY, and meningococcal B. Risk factors can include unusual exposure to the disease, underlying comorbidities, or the risk of disease transmission to others.

Note: Although the RSV vaccine was removed from the recommended schedule at birth and 1-month, the CDC is recommending 1 dose of RSV before 8 months of age to an infant’s whose mother did not receive the RSV vaccine.

Immunizations Based on Shared Clinical Decision-Making

The immunizations based on shared clinical decision-making are for rotavirus, COVID-19, influenza, meningococcal disease, hepatitis A, and hepatitis B.

Per the CDC press statement, “It is not always possible for public health authorities to clearly define who will benefit from an immunization, who has the relevant risk factors, or who is at risk for exposure. Physicians and parents, who know the child, are then best equipped to decide based on individual characteristics.”

Is There Hope for the Recall of the COVID-19 mRNA Injections?

The analysis led by Dr. Martin Kulldorf and Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg, and documents issued by HHS and the CDC provides insights into the many complexities of removing recommended vaccines from the childhood schedule - financial (insurance), legal, and political.

Per the HHS press statement, the CDC’s recommended changes to the vaccine schedule were in direct response to President Trump’s December 5, 2025, memorandum.

We Want Our Federal Leaders to Be Heroes

Per recent political events, MAGA support for President Trump continues to be divided. A presidential memorandum demanding an HHS risk-benefit analysis of the COVID-19 mRNA injections and recall could certainly win some hearts (and mid-term votes) back.

